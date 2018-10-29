ATLANTA -- Early voting numbers in Georgia have already surged past 1 million, according to numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

As of Sunday, Oct. 28, more than 1.18 million people had cast early votes, with more than 1 million of those taking place in person at an early voting location.

The five counties reporting the highest turnout so far, are:

Fulton County: 152,963 Gwinnett County: 89,677 DeKalb County: 81,419 Cobb County: 46,371 Henry County: 35,725

Early voting continues across the state through Friday, Nov. 2.

► RELATED | Full list of early voting locations around metro Atlanta

► MORE | Cobb County opens nine more early voting locations

Voters do not need to vote in their home precinct as long as they vote within their home county during the early voting period. Click on your home county below for information on early voting locations and hours.

An early voting site in Jacksonville, FL PHOTO: Neal Bennett, First Coast News

Nov. 2 - Last day for a registrar to issue or mail absentee ballots for the November General Election and final day for early voting

Nov. 6 - November General Election

If you have any questions, please call the Secretary of State's Elections Division at 404-656-2871 weekdays from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

© 2018 WXIA