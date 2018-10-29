ATLANTA -- Early voting numbers in Georgia have already surged past 1 million, according to numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
As of Sunday, Oct. 28, more than 1.18 million people had cast early votes, with more than 1 million of those taking place in person at an early voting location.
The five counties reporting the highest turnout so far, are:
- Fulton County: 152,963
- Gwinnett County: 89,677
- DeKalb County: 81,419
- Cobb County: 46,371
- Henry County: 35,725
Early voting continues across the state through Friday, Nov. 2.
Voters do not need to vote in their home precinct as long as they vote within their home county during the early voting period. Click on your home county below for information on early voting locations and hours.
List of advance voting locations and times for metro Atlanta counties
- Fulton County
- DeKalb County
- Gwinnett County
- Clayton County
- Cobb County
- Coweta County
- Douglas County
- Fayette County
- Henry County (Select the 'Early Voting' tab)
- Barrow County
- Bartow County
- Butts County
- Carroll County
- Cherokee County
- Dawson County
- Forsyth County
- Hall County
- Haralson County
- Heard County
- Jasper County
- Lamar County
- Meriwether County
- Morgan County
- Newton County
- Paulding County
- Pickens County
- Pike County
- Rockdale County
- Spalding County
- Walton County
Key Georgia Election Dates for the 2018 General Election Cycle:
Nov. 2 - Last day for a registrar to issue or mail absentee ballots for the November General Election and final day for early voting
Nov. 6 - November General Election
If you have any questions, please call the Secretary of State's Elections Division at 404-656-2871 weekdays from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m.
Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:
Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections
Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections
Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp
Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store