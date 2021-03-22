Why is the controversial practice of earmarks returning to Washington?

Congress abandoned earmarks in 2011 after Alaska's "bridge to nowhere."

ATLANTA — They’ve produced accusations of wasteful spending in Washington, but Congress is bringing back a practice known as earmarks.

More than a decade ago, members of Congress decided to abandon the practice of earmarking portions of the federal budget for specific projects. The decision came after the controversial “bridge to nowhere,” the $233-million earmark for a bridge to an Alaskan island with a population of 50 people.

Earmarks are coming back to the U.S. Capitol under mixed reviews.

Congress votes on spending bills that divide federal dollars among the different government agencies. An earmark is when a member of Congress asks for slice of the budges for a project they support.

“What would make it an earmark would be if you say one billion of that would be to build this particular facility,” says UGA Political Science Professor Dr. Charles Bullock. “Rather than having to compete for part of that bigger pool, here is something designated.”

Examples of wasteful spending caused politicians like former Senator Claire McCaskill to take notice.

“I watched as a golf course was put in the defense authorization bill as earmarks continued to be airdropped,” said McCaskill in 2009.

Bullock says earmarks can serve a couple of purposes. They take decisions about how to spend money out of the hands of department bureaucrats…and put it in the hands of elected officials.

“Supporters of earmarks would say if the legislators are making the decisions, ultimately they’re answerable to the public,” says Dr. Bullock.

They can be used as leverage to entice a member of Congress toward a “yes” vote.

“You could dangle that earmark and say, if you’ll vote for this bill we’ll put something in this appropriation for something near and dear to your heart,” says Bullock.