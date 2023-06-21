Georgia's voting system would need to nearly be rebuilt to install new update, officials say

State officials claim the update is needed, in part, to fix vulnerabilities in the system.

ATLANTA — Georgia election officials said they would have to nearly rebuild the state's computerized voting system in order to install a new update.

On Wednesday, officials responded to questions from State Election Board members who were concerned about the decision to delay the update until after the 2024 presidential election.

The update is needed, in part, to fix vulnerabilities in the system.

Though most folks are accustomed to software updates that occur with the touch of a button, state officials argue updating Georgia’s election machinery will be a much bigger job.

Michael Barnes, director of the Center for Elections, run by the secretary of state's office, said the job is "not just a simple install-and-update, and hit update."

State election officials said the update will require methodical 15-20 minute installations for each of the state's roughly 35,000 computerized voting machines located in the state's 159 counties. "This really will require us to fully rebuild the system," Barnes added.

Dominion Voting Systems is recommending the update to fix potential vulnerabilities in the election system – against the backdrop of a well-documented security breach at Coffee County’s election office in January 2021.

Some political figures like Republican Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the GOP’s new state chairman Josh McKoon have warned that failing to update election software could endanger the security of next year’s presidential election.

Meanwhile, nonpartisan cybersecurity experts have warned for years that computerized voting systems are vulnerable to hacking, and have urged their replacement with hand-marked paper ballots.

Early voting for the 2024 presidential primary starts about eight months from now. "With this process I’m honestly am thinking it’s going to be closer to a nine to ten month operation," Barnes told the board.

Aside from the time consumption, Barnes said state officials recently learned the Dominion software update would make the state’s ballot marking devices incompatible with electronic poll pads used to check in voters at precincts. "So I'm thankful we’ve taken this meticulous approach," he expressed to the board.

Election board members voted down a request to switch next year’s election to hand marked paper ballots instead – saying they didn’t have the legal authority to order it.

However, election officials said they are going to install the update on a few machines for a limited number of city elections in Georgia this fall – as a test run for statewide installation in late 2024 / 2025.