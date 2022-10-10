11Alive's Election Mission Statement

ATLANTA — 11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently and understand the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.
Throughout the 2022 election cycle, here's what you can expect from 11Alive News Coverage:
- Polling and surveys on the candidates and top issues
- Stories that VERIFY candidate claims to help separate fact from fiction
- Clear details on the best ways to register, obtain, and cast a ballot
- A candidate-based voter guide breaking down who is running, qualifications, and stances
- Investigate candidate finances and follow the influence of funding on the election
We have a team of journalists committed to being transparent and walking you through the process by:
- Attending campaign events and asking questions of the candidates
- Combing through public records and campaign finance reports
- Asking the questions you want the candidates to answer
- Regularly talking with you, the voter, through in person interviews, polling, surveys, and using our texting technology to make sure we are covering issues that matter and getting your questions answered.
- Example: Drawing Conclusions
Have a question or something you'd like us to look in to? Share with us by texting us at 404-885-7600.