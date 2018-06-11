ATLANTA -- 11Alive is throwing a watch party for election night -- and you are invited!

Meet us at Ponce City Market on November 6 at 7 p.m., when the polls closed.

Our crews will have the constant updates as the information flows in about each race and election results. Be a part of the action!

Ponce City Market is located at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

BLOG | Georgia Midterm Elections 2018

The Georgia governor race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is one of the most-closely watched gubernatorial contests in the 2018 midterm elections. In the days leading up to the election, both sides received support from big names. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both scheduled stops in Georgia to campaign for Kemp.

Former President Barack Obama, Oprah, Will Ferrell were among those to show their support for Abrams in Georgia. Abrams is seeking to become the first African American female governor in the history of the United States.

11Alive will closely monitor elections results and issues at the polls. Meet us at the party!

