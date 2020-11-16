Live updates | DeKalb, Fulton complete retally in election audit

ATLANTA — A historic audit of Georgia’s election continues after it launched on Friday. It’s a hand retally of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.
This is all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by less than 0.5%.
NBC projected Friday that Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.
Some counties are providing live video streams of their retally process.
The audit is not a recount. A recount can happen after the state certifies their election results and must be requested by the candidate. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.
5 a.m. | Cobb County is nearing completion of its re-tally. "No issues or anomalies have been discovered."
Things to note from Sunday night
- Republicans commit at least $20 million, 600 staffers in Georgia Senate runoff races. The RNC is pulling out all the stops and committing at least $20 million and more than 600 staffers to Georgia.
- DeKalb County has finished its hand retally of the votes, Erik Burton confirmed to 11Alive.
- Fulton County said it completed the hand count of the 528,000 ballots cast during the Nov. 3 General Election, representing the vast majority of the Risk Limiting Audit process.