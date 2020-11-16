Live updates | DeKalb, Fulton complete retally in election audit

Scroll below for updates.

ATLANTA — A historic audit of Georgia’s election continues after it launched on Friday. It’s a hand retally of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3. It’s the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

This is all in an effort to validate the close results in the presidential race. In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by less than 0.5%.

NBC projected Friday that Biden is the apparent winner in Georgia. The Associated Press has not called the race yet.

Some counties are providing live video streams of their retally process.

The audit is not a recount. A recount can happen after the state certifies their election results and must be requested by the candidate. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

8:33 a.m. | President Donald Trump took to Twitter to endorse Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

"I strongly stand with Kelly & David. They are both great and MUST WIN!," the President said.

8 a.m. | People are checking in at the Gwinnett Co. elections office. Officials say they are nearly done (not specific about how many ballots are left to retally). Observers (public) and monitors (affiliated with the party) are on hand to eye the process.

5 a.m. | Cobb County is nearing completion of its re-tally. "No issues or anomalies have been discovered."

Things to note from Sunday night