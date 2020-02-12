Live updates | Tensions rise in Georgia as recount nears an end

Yesterday a state elections official called for President Trump to 'stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.'

ATLANTA — Georgia counties face a deadline of midnight tonight to complete their recounts and submit their results to the state, which would bring to an end the official election process here and leave any ongoing matters to the courts.

The official recount has been relegated to something of a side act, though, amid rising tensions between President Donald Trump, his most ardent supporters and state officials who reject his claims of fraud in Georgia.

In an impassioned press conference on Tuesday, Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State's Office lashed out at the president's escalating rhetoric against Georgia officials - Republican who have supported Trump, including Gov. Brian Kemp and the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

"It's all gone too far," Sterling said.

It is not likely to abate. Two main lawsuits filed by the president's legal advocates - including Sidney Powell's "Kraken" suit - continue to progress in the courts, and Trump's top allies in Georgia, such as Rep. Doug Collins, continue to agitate for a form of audit on the signatures of absentee ballots.

Today, Powell and another prominent legal ally of the president's in Georgia, Lin Wood, plan to hold a press conference in Alpharetta, which promises more of the political theater still consuming Georgia a month removed from Election Day.

There is no indication at this point the official recount will flip results, and the extraordinary measures the president's legal allies seek from judges - essentially, awarding Georgia to Trump in some manner - so far do not appear as if they are on course to be granted.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

8:10 a.m. | Some actual election results this morning: Kwanza Hall is the projected winner in the 5th District special election runoff. He will fill the late Rep. John Lewis' seat for about a month, before the winner of general election race - Nikema Williams - fills it in full at the start of the next congressional term.