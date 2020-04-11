60,000 Gwinnett County ballots in limbo after software issue

The county confirmed the news to 11Alive in the early hours after election day.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials said there is a software issue with the machines reading absentee ballots.

According to Gwinnett County Communications Director Joe Sorenson, the scanning machines that read the ballots are saying about half of the roughly 120,000 thousand absentee ballots may need further review - though it's unclear what exactly would need to be reviewed.

"Absentee ballots are filled out by hand, and if a ballot is marked clearly, it will run through the scanner without a problem. If there’s a problem with how the ballot was filled out – for example, a voter placed a check mark instead of filling in the circle, didn’t completely fill in the circle, or voted for more candidates than allowed in a race – the scanning software will send the ballot to the adjudication module," he said in an explanation.

The county uses a "adjudication module" that holds ballots the scanner won't read. For the ballots in question, Sorenson said, "the software showed the adjudication still in progress even though it was completed."

Sorenson said the county is working with software company, Dominion, to fix the glitch.

Meanwhile, Sorenson said the county has been approved to use a three-person committee - one Democrat, one Republican and an election official - to review the roughly 60,000 ballots in question. The county said it hopes to get a complete count between the software and the 3 person panel by sometime Wednesday.

Gwinnett County election officials warned the results they posted Tuesday would change.

"This is no different than other situations that can affect final results – for example, provisional ballots or absentee ballots cured after Election Day – and this is why the results on election night are always labeled unofficial and incomplete," Sorenson said.