Live Georgia 2020 presidential election results: Interactive county-by-county map

See a breakdown of Georgia's votes and track the U.S. electoral college count for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

ATLANTA — Georgia is a key battleground state in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 race for the White House. President Donald Trump squares off against former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

After polls close on Tuesday, see a breakdown of Georgia's votes for president in the interactive map below on election night.

Bookmark this page and return for real-time 2020 Georgia presidential election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

What time do the polls close in Georgia?

Polls close at 7 p.m. on November 3. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. is allowed to cast their ballot.

How many electoral votes are there?

The Electoral College consists of 538 electors.

How many electoral votes does Georgia have?

The state of Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The candidate with the most votes receives all of the votes.

How many electoral votes does it take to win the presidency?

A total of 270 electoral votes is necessary to win the presidency.

What else is on the ballot in Georgia?

In addition to local races, Georgia voters will choose two U.S. Senators.