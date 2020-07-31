2020 Georgia primary runoff election guide

What you need to know for the August 11 primary runoff election.

ATLANTA — Following the June 9 general election primary, there are runoff elections in 94 counties, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

Early voting is underway in each of those contests and will continue through Friday, August 7. In-person voting for the runoff takes place on Tuesday, August 11.

Do I need to register to vote in the runoff?

If you were not registered before the June 9 primary election, you will not be able to vote in the runoff election.

If I did not vote in the primary, may I vote in the runoff?

If you were already registered to vote but did not vote in the primary election, you can vote in the runoff election. Check your voter status at the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

Where can I vote during the runoff?

During the early voting period, registered voters are permitted to vote at any of the open early voting locations in their county. As with the early voting prior to the June 9 primary, social distancing will be enforced at each location.

On Tuesday, August 11, voters wishing to vote will have to vote in their regular precinct. Voters can find their precinct location on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

In Fulton County, officials have joined with the Atlanta Hawks to transform State Farm Arena into the state's largest early voting precinct.

The State Farm Arena precinct is one of 20 locations in the county. Information on all of Fulton County's early voting locations, along with hours may be found here.

Other precinct information in the metro area is listed as follows:

The June 9 primary election had been postponed twice from earlier dates by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do I need photo ID to vote?

Photo identification is required by law, before casting a ballot in person in Georgia.

The state’s photo ID law allows registered voters to show:

a state driver’s license -- even if it’s expired

any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID (including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services)

a valid U.S. passport

a photo employee ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the federal government, state government or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

a valid U.S. military photo ID

a valid tribal photo ID.

If you do not have one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification noted above, the state of Georgia offers a free ID card that can be issued at any county registrar's office or Department of Driver Services.

To obtain a free voter identification card, the voter must provide a photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document which includes full legal name and date of birth; documentation which shows the voters date of birth; evidence that the applicant is a registered voter; and documentation showing the applicant's name and residential address.

