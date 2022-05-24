County-by-county Georgia Primary Election results

11Alive is tracking election results, including how each county voted in our interactive map below.

Primary Election Day in Georgia is Tuesday, May 24, and voters will make their choice in several key races that will determine who appears on the ballot in the 2022 general election this November.

Georgia is now a pivotal swing state, and as such, Peach State voters carry a lot of responsibility with them to the polls. From the U.S. Senate to the Georgia governor's mansion, voters will be casting ballots on races that the rest of the nation is watching.

On the Republican side, voters will decide who will be their candidate for Georgia governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. They will also decide which candidate will face off against current Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the fall.

Democrats will also vote to narrow the field of candidates running for many of the same races – except Stacey Abrams, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary race for governor. Should current Gov. Brian Kemp win his primary race against top Republican challenger, former Georgia senator and Trump-backed candidate David Perdue, it would be a re-match of the 2018 governor’s race, in which Abrams narrowly lost.

Voting precincts across the state are open until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Once polls close, results will be tabulated and reported by the Secretary of State's Office.

