2022 midterm election: When do the polls close in Georgia?

ATLANTA — While a record-setting number of voters cast ballots during Georgia's early voting period, many others decided to head to polls to vote in the 2022 midterm elections on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.

Polls opened across the state at 7 a.m., and they will stay open until 7 p.m. Anyone who is in line before the 7 p.m. deadline will be allowed to cast a ballot.

The hours for three voting locations in metro Atlanta were extended past the 7 p.m. deadline for due to delays in opening for various minor reasons.

A polling location at Solid Rock AME Zion Church in DeKalb County will remain open until 7:39 p.m. Any voters who arrive at the church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Rd., by 7:39 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot, even if there's a line, officials said.

In Cobb County, two voting precincts will be extending their hours, as well. The precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center will be open until 7:45 p.m. and the one at the Fair Oaks Community Center will accept in-person voting until 7:06 p.m.

When will the results be in?

While states will begin to report results after polls close on Election Day, it could take some time to know who won because of a variety of reasons, including how long it takes to certify mail-in votes.

But, thanks to recent changes with the Georgia's election laws, results could come faster than in previous years.

Under changes included in SB 202, county elections offices are now able to open and begin processing absentee ballots before Election Day, but they have to stop short of hitting the tabulations button to show the results.

The advance work means starting first thing on Election Day, county election workers can begin adding up the votes from absentee ballots earlier than ever before.

They must still wait until 7 p.m. at the earliest though before those results can be released and sent to the Secretary of State's Office.

