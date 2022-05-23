6 races in Georgia to watch on primary election day

Make sure to keep an eye out for these races in the Georgia primaries, plus that race for governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Georgia’s political future will become somewhat clearer after votes are counted in the Democratic and Republican primaries Tuesday. The races that have gotten the most attention are Governor and US Senate.

Former US Senator David Perdue, with the backing of former President Trump, is challenging Governor Brian Kemp, who is seeking a second term.

Trump also recruited former UGA athlete Herschel Walker to run for the US Senate. Walker faces Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former Navy SEAL Latham Sadler and others.

>> See results on 11Alive's elections page

But political insiders will be watching numerous other races Tuesday; here are six of them:

GOP Lieutenant Governor

Who cares about the Lt Governor’s race? Donald Trump does. He has endorsed Burt Jones – a state senator from Jackson, who was an early Trump supporter in 2016. But Jones is running against one of the state senate’s most powerful men – senate president pro tem Butch Miller. Miller has raised eyebrows by running an ad touting his bill targeting transgender high school athletes. Jones has Trump.

GOP Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger is the incumbent whose staff recorded the famous phone call with Trump -- which now has the former president in the crosshairs of Fulton County prosecutors. Raffensperger has justifiably defended the 2020 election results. His primary opponent is the election-denying conspiracy-theorizing US Rep. Jody Hice. Trump is backing Hice.

"These two races are very indicative of what we’re seeing in national politics right now, this ongoing split in the Republican party," said Dr. Nathan Price, a University of North Georgia political scientist.

Democratic GA13

On the Democratic side, consider Georgia’s 13th congressional district a possible sleeper. US Rep. David Scott has held the seat for ten terms. But two years ago, Democratic challengers nearly put Scott into a primary runoff. This year, a Politico article raised questions about Scott’s health – though Scott told the site he is as “vibrant as a roaring lion.” And now, former state Sen. Vincent Fort, a liberal firebrand at the state capitol, is among the Democrats challenging Scott in the primary Tuesday.

GOP GA06

This year, Republicans redrew Georgia’s sixth congressional district to make it a GOP-friendly seat. Now Republicans are making a race of it. In the neighboring seventh district, emergency room doctor Rich McCormick almost won a congressional race two years ago. Now he’s switched to the sixth. But he’s got a Donald Trump-backed-challenger, Jake Evans. It just happens Trump appointed Evans' father Randy to be an ambassador to Luxembourg.

Democratic GA07

Next door to the 6th, the seventh district Democratic race will be worth watching. US Rep. Lucy McBath left the sixth district to run in the Democratic-friendly seventh district. McBath faces US Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux – who narrowly won the seat two years ago. Now the two Democrats are squaring off in an awkward and much-watched primary.

GOP GA10

Georgia’s tenth congressional district hugs the fringes of metro Atlanta – but the former DeKalb County Democrat-now-turned Republican Vernon Jones has relocated to win that seat. He’s facing trucking company owner Mike Collins, whose family has deep ties to the district. Yet Jones has Trump’s endorsement.

Honorable mentions:

Democratic Lt. Governor features a list of ambitious pols who didn't run for governor because of Stacey Abrams.

Democratic Secretary of State likewise has a strong field, poised to try to have their hand on the yoke when the 2022 election comes around.