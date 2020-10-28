7 things you need to know 7 days before the election

With just a week left until Election Day, here are seven important things you need to know

ATLANTA — It's the sprint to the finish for political candidates vying for your vote here in Georgia.

Tuesday was a huge day for the state, with Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden spending the majority of his day in Georgia, and Governor Brian Kemp held a rally for President Donald Trump.

If you haven't cast your ballot yet - what do you need to know before you head to the polls?

There are seven days left until Election Day in the United States - so here are the top seven things you need to know to make sure your vote counts.

7. If you're voting by mail, it's probably too late to postmark your ballot.

The Secretary of State told voters Tuesday it's safer to use a ballot drop box or take your ballot to a county election office to avoid any mailing delays.

Absentee Ballots have to be received by 7pm on November 3rd.

6. Early voting ends Friday.

Officials predict Friday will be the busiest day at the polls until Election Day.

There could be long lines on the last day of early voting. The secretary of state is urging voters to have a plan and vote early if possible.

5. If you think you're going to skip the lines and vote Thursday, bring an umbrella.

The 11Alive StormTrackers are predicting a lot of rain to come through Georgia from Topical Storm Zeta, and bad weather has been a historical deterrent to high voting numbers.

4. If you want to check wait times, the state has a website for that.

Early voters in Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton and Gwinnett provide real- time wait updates for all of their polling places on their local election websites.

You can find a list of other counties providing updates here.

3. If you plan to wait until Election Day, avoid the busiest time slots.

Historically, that's right when the polls open at 7 a.m. and then that after work rush, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., when the polls close.

2. Check your polling place before you show up on Election Day.

After long voting lines in Georgia made national news in June, election officials added hundreds of new precincts to try and space out voters. In Fulton County alone, they added 91 new polling places.

That means a third of the voters in the county will be voting somewhere completely new on Election Day.

You can check where you're supposed to go on the state's My Voter Page website.

1. Analysts say it's unlikely we will know the winners of the most contested races on election night

This includes the presidential race. With historic numbers of absentee ballots, COVID restrictions, and early voters, counties and states could be counting for a few days - possibly through the weekend.