GAINESVILLE, GA -- In the Georgia governor’s race, Democrat Stacey Abrams stumped Friday in some of Atlanta’s most Republican suburbs.

At midday, she was in Hall County. Donald Trump won Hall County in 2016 with 74 percent of the vote.

Yet Abrams was among three hundred vocal supporters at Brenau College in Gainesville – the seat of the county that launched the careers of Republicans Nathan Deal and Casey Cagle.

Earlier in the day, she was in Forsyth County. Seventy two percent of voters supported Trump here two years ago. "I need y'all to find more folks to vote because yes, Forsyth County may be a little dark red but there are some blue spots all over," Abrams told the crowd.

Abrams has based her campaign strategy on registering and turning out nonwhite voters. Forsyth is one of the state’s least diverse counties. Yet the Democrat running for governor says she’s untroubled here.

"We win this election by turning out every single vote in every single county. That’s why we’ve been to every county. That’s why we’ve got teams in the every county," Abrams said.

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux has been campaigning in Forsyth County for months to win the 7th district congressional seat. "We knock on doors and a lot of times people will come out and say 'you know, I’m the only Democrat in this neighborhood," Bourdeaux said. She faces incumbent Republican Rob Woodall in a district that also encompasses much of Gwinnett County.

Republican Brian Kemp has drawn even bigger crowds in Atlanta’s northern suburbs – a battleground even Democrats expect Kemp to win. The question is whether Abrams can narrow Kemp’s margin in Republican strongholds enough to sneak by him statewide in November.

