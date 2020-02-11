Where to drop off an absentee ballot for the 2020 election in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — It is now too late to drop an absentee ballot into the US Mail.
The only way for a voter to ensure that an absentee ballot is returned prior to the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline is to drop it off at an official drop box in the voter's home county.
Most -- but not all -- of Georgia's 159 counties, have made absentee ballot drop box locations available for voters. The secured ballot drop boxes are available through 7 p.m. on Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Here is a list of the absentee ballot drop box locations for each of the counties in metro Atlanta. If your county is not listed, please contact your local board of elections to determine if there is a ballot drop box located in your county.
Fulton County:
Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road
Atlanta, GA 30311
Adamsville/Collier Heights Library
3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30331
Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta GA 30009
Auburn Avenue Research Library
101 Auburn Avenue, NE
Atlanta GA 30303
Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Cleveland Avenue Library
47 Cleveland Avenue SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
College Park Branch Library
3647 Main Street
College Park GA 30337
Dogwood Library
1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30318
East Point Branch Library
2757 Main Street
East Point GA 30344
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell GA 30076
Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road, SW
Atlanta GA 30331
Fairburn Branch Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn GA 30213
Fulton County Airport
3929 Aviation Circle, Suite A
Atlanta, GA 30336
Fulton County Customer Service Center @ Maxwell Rd
11575 Maxwell Road
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Fulton County Government Center
(boxes located on Peachtree & Pryor)
141 Pryor Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
130 Peachtree Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City GA 30291
Hapeville Senior Center
527 King Arnold Street
Hapeville, GA 30354
Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta GA 30022
Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road, SW
Atlanta GA 30315
Mechanicsville Library
400 Formwalt Street
Atlanta GA 30312
Metropolitan Branch Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta GA 30310
Milton Branch Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton GA 30009
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs GA 30350
Northeast / Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Alpharetta GA 30022
Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta GA 30327
Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta GA 30318
North Training Center
5025 Roswell Road
Atlanta GA 30342
Palmetto Branch Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
Palmetto GA 30268
Ponce de Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE
Atlanta GA 30306
Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek GA 30005
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell GA 30075
Sandy Springs Branch Library
395 Mt Vernon Highway, NE
Sandy Springs GA 30328
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park GA 30349
Washington Park Library
1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30314
West End Library
525 Peoples Street SW
Atlanta GA 30310
Wolf Creek Branch Library
3100 Enon Road
Atlanta GA 30331
Cobb County:
Cobb County Elections and Registration
736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw
Cobb Fire Station
82380 N. Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw
North Cobb Regional Library
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw
East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center
2051 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta
Cobb County Fire Station
41901 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta
South Cobb Government Service Center
4700 Austell Rd, Austell
Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell St SE, Smyrna
Cobb County Fire Station
134640 Dallas Hwy, Marietta
DeKalb County:
Brookhaven City Hall
4362 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven
County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road, Ellenwood
Sterling at Candler Village
2536 Mellville Avenue, Decatur
Voter Registration & Elections Office (3 Drop Boxes)
4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur
Exchange Park
2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
Stonecrest City Hall
3120 Stonecrest Boulevard, Stonecrest
Stone Mountain City Hall
875 Main Street, Stone Mountain
Dunwoody City Hall
4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
Doraville City Hall
3725 Park Avenue, Doraville
Tucker City Hall
1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350, Tucker
Toco Hills - Avis G. Williams Library
1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur
Tucker - Reid H. Cofer Library
5234 LaVista Road, Tucker
Clarkston Library
951 North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston
Wesley Chapel - William C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur
Decatur City Hall
509 North McDonough Street, Decatur
Lou Walker Senior Center
2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest
Wade Walker Family YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
DeKalb County Fire Station #25
7136 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
Clarkston City Hall
3921 Church Street, Clarkston
Salem - Panola Library
5137 Salem Road, Lithonia
DeKalb County Library - Gresham Branch
2418 Gresham Road, Atlanta
Redan - Trotti Library
1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia
Gwinnett County:
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
723 North Bogan Road, Buford
Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula
George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center
4651 Britt Road, Norcross
Mountain Park Aquatic Center
1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
Voter Registrations and Elections
Beauty P. Baldwin Building
455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 Lawrenceville
Buford-Sugar Hill Branch
2100 Buford Hwy, Buford, GA 30518-6035
Centerville Branch
3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039-6109
Collins Hill Branch
455 Camp Perrin Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043-2408
Dacula Branch
265 Dacula Road, Dacula, GA 30019-2131
Duluth Branch
3480 Duluth Park Lane, Duluth, GA 30096-3257
Five Forks Branch
2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044-5865
Grayson Branch
700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017-1208
Hamilton Mill Branch
3690 Braselton Highway, Dacula, GA 30019
Lawrenceville Branch
1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4707
Lilburn Branch
4817 Church Street, Lilburn, GA 30047-6827
Mountain Park Branch
1210 Pounds Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047-6744
Norcross Branch
6025 Buford Hwy., Norcross, GA 30071-2408
Peachtree Corners Branch
5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092-2501
Snellville Branch
2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078-3226
Suwanee Branch
361 Main Street, Suwanee, GA 30024-2233
Clayton County:
Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration
121 S. McDonough Street, Annex II
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(side of Courthouse near Handicapped Parking)
Coweta County:
Coweta County Registrar's Office
22 East Broad Street, Suite 128
Newnan, Georgia 30263
Douglas County:
Douglas County Courthouse
8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA
(front side of building, to the right near the bike rack)
Boundary Water Aquatic Center
5000 Highway 92, Douglasville, GA
Dog River Library
6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
Deer Lick Park
2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA
Old Courthouse
6754 Church Street, Douglasville, GA
Fayette County:
Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration
140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 208
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Henry County:
Henry County Board of Elections
40 Atlanta Street
McDonough, GA
Barrow County:
233 East Broad Street
Winder, GA 30680
Bartow County:
Bartow County Courthouse
135 W. Cherokee Ave.
Cartersville, GA 30120
Located on the sidewalk in front of the front door.
Bartow County
Board of Elections and Voter Registration
1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.
Cartersville, GA 30120
Mail slot in front door.
Allatoona Resource Center
6503 Glade Rd.
Acworth, GA 30102
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.
Euharlee City Hall
30 Burges Mill Rd.
Euharlee, GA 30145
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.
Manning Mill Park Gym
163 Manning Mill Rd
Adairsville, GA 30103
Located on the sidewalk near the main entrance to the gym.
Butts County:
625 West 3rd Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Carroll County:
Carroll County Board of Elections
423 College Street, Room 302
Carrollton, GA 30112
Cherokee County:
2782 Marietta Highway
Canton, GA
(located behind the Tax Assessor's building)
Dawson County:
96 Academy Avenue
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(look for the red box, properly labeled and video-monitored)
Forsyth County:
1201 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Hall County:
2875 Browns Bridge Rd.
Gainesville, GA 30504
Haralson County:
Ballot drop box available during "normal business hours" at:
Haralson County Registrar's Office
Haralson County Courthouse
4485 Ga-120
Buchanan, GA 30113
Heard County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Heard County Registrar's Office
(bottom floor of courthouse)
215 Court Square
Franklin, GA 30217
Jasper County:
Jasper County Board of Elections
126 West Greene Street
Monticello, Ga., 30214
Lamar County:
Lamar County Board of Elections
408 Thomaston Street, Suite D
Barnesville, GA 30204
Meriwether County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Meriwether County Board of Elections
100 Courthouse Square
Greenville, GA 30222
Morgan County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Morgan County Board of Elections
434 Hancock Street
Madison, GA 30650
Newton County:
Newton County Board of Elections
1113 Usher Street
Covington, GA 30014
Paulding County
Paulding County Administration Buliding
240 Constitution Boulevard
Dallas, GA 30132
(on front corner of building facing clock tower)
Hiram City Hall
217 Main Street
Hiram, GA 30141
(located in front of City Hall building)
Pickens County
Pickens County Board of Elections and Registration
83 Pioneer Road
Jasper, GA 30143
Pike County
Pike County Registrar
81 Jackson Street
Zebulon, GA 30295
(there is a slot located in the door of the registrar's office)
Rockdale County:
Rockdale County Board of Elections
1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B
Conyers, GA 30094
(drop box is located at the rear of the building)
Spalding County:
Spalding County Board of Elections
825 Memorial Drive
Griffin, GA 30224
Walton County:
Walton County Board of Elections
1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100
Monroe, GA 30655
All absentee ballots must be returned to the county registrar or to an official drop box in the voter's county prior to 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be accepted.
After submitting their absentee ballot, voters can visit the Secretary of State's My Voter Page to follow up and ensure that it has been accepted by the county registrar's office.