Where to drop off an absentee ballot for the 2020 election in metro Atlanta

It is too late to mail in an absentee ballot for the 2020 election. Voters must drop it off to ensure it is received in time.

ATLANTA — It is now too late to drop an absentee ballot into the US Mail.

The only way for a voter to ensure that an absentee ballot is returned prior to the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline is to drop it off at an official drop box in the voter's home county.

Most -- but not all -- of Georgia's 159 counties, have made absentee ballot drop box locations available for voters. The secured ballot drop boxes are available through 7 p.m. on Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Here is a list of the absentee ballot drop box locations for each of the counties in metro Atlanta. If your county is not listed, please contact your local board of elections to determine if there is a ballot drop box located in your county.

Fulton County:

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road

Atlanta, GA 30311

Adamsville/Collier Heights Library

3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, GA 30331

Alpharetta Branch Library

10 Park Plaza

Alpharetta GA 30009

Auburn Avenue Research Library

101 Auburn Avenue, NE

Atlanta GA 30303

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue, NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

Cleveland Avenue Library

47 Cleveland Avenue SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

College Park Branch Library

3647 Main Street

College Park GA 30337

Dogwood Library

1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30318

East Point Branch Library

2757 Main Street

East Point GA 30344

East Roswell Branch Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Road

Roswell GA 30076

Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road, SW

Atlanta GA 30331

Fairburn Branch Library

60 Valley View Drive

Fairburn GA 30213

Fulton County Airport

3929 Aviation Circle, Suite A

Atlanta, GA 30336

Fulton County Customer Service Center @ Maxwell Rd

11575 Maxwell Road

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Fulton County Government Center

(boxes located on Peachtree & Pryor)

141 Pryor Street, SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

130 Peachtree Street, SW

Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road

Union City GA 30291

Hapeville Senior Center

527 King Arnold Street

Hapeville, GA 30354

Johns Creek Environmental Campus

8100 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta GA 30022

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta

1463 Pryor Road, SW

Atlanta GA 30315

Mechanicsville Library

400 Formwalt Street

Atlanta GA 30312

Metropolitan Branch Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta GA 30310

Milton Branch Library

855 Mayfield Road

Milton GA 30009

North Fulton Service Center

7741 Roswell Road

Sandy Springs GA 30350

Northeast / Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Road

Alpharetta GA 30022

Northside Library

3295 Northside Parkway, NW

Atlanta GA 30327

Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta GA 30318

North Training Center

5025 Roswell Road

Atlanta GA 30342

Palmetto Branch Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway

Palmetto GA 30268

Ponce de Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE

Atlanta GA 30306

Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek GA 30005

Roswell Branch Library

115 Norcross Street

Roswell GA 30075

Sandy Springs Branch Library

395 Mt Vernon Highway, NE

Sandy Springs GA 30328

South Fulton Service Center

5600 Stonewall Tell Road

College Park GA 30349

Washington Park Library

1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Atlanta, GA 30314

West End Library

525 Peoples Street SW

Atlanta GA 30310

Wolf Creek Branch Library

3100 Enon Road

Atlanta GA 30331

Cobb County:

Cobb County Elections and Registration

736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta

West Cobb Regional Library

1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw

Cobb Fire Station

82380 N. Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw

North Cobb Regional Library

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw

East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center

2051 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta

Cobb County Fire Station

41901 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta

South Cobb Government Service Center

4700 Austell Rd, Austell

Windy Hill Community Center

1885 Roswell St SE, Smyrna

Cobb County Fire Station

134640 Dallas Hwy, Marietta

DeKalb County:

Brookhaven City Hall

4362 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven

County Line-Ellenwood Library

4331 River Road, Ellenwood

Sterling at Candler Village

2536 Mellville Avenue, Decatur

Voter Registration & Elections Office (3 Drop Boxes)

4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur

Exchange Park

2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Stonecrest City Hall

3120 Stonecrest Boulevard, Stonecrest

Stone Mountain City Hall

875 Main Street, Stone Mountain

Dunwoody City Hall

4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Doraville City Hall

3725 Park Avenue, Doraville

Tucker City Hall

1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350, Tucker

Toco Hills - Avis G. Williams Library

1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur

Tucker - Reid H. Cofer Library

5234 LaVista Road, Tucker

Clarkston Library

951 North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston

Wesley Chapel - William C. Brown Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

Decatur City Hall

509 North McDonough Street, Decatur

Lou Walker Senior Center

2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest

Wade Walker Family YMCA

5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

DeKalb County Fire Station #25

7136 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Clarkston City Hall

3921 Church Street, Clarkston

Salem - Panola Library

5137 Salem Road, Lithonia

DeKalb County Library - Gresham Branch

2418 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Redan - Trotti Library

1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia

Gwinnett County:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center

723 North Bogan Road, Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building

2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center

55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Lenora Park Gym

4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center

4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Mountain Park Aquatic Center

1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building

2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Voter Registrations and Elections

Beauty P. Baldwin Building

455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 Lawrenceville

Buford-Sugar Hill Branch

2100 Buford Hwy, Buford, GA 30518-6035

Centerville Branch

3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039-6109

Collins Hill Branch

455 Camp Perrin Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043-2408

Dacula Branch

265 Dacula Road, Dacula, GA 30019-2131

Duluth Branch

3480 Duluth Park Lane, Duluth, GA 30096-3257

Five Forks Branch

2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044-5865

Grayson Branch

700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017-1208

Hamilton Mill Branch

3690 Braselton Highway, Dacula, GA 30019

Lawrenceville Branch

1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4707

Lilburn Branch

4817 Church Street, Lilburn, GA 30047-6827

Mountain Park Branch

1210 Pounds Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047-6744

Norcross Branch

6025 Buford Hwy., Norcross, GA 30071-2408

Peachtree Corners Branch

5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092-2501

Snellville Branch

2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078-3226

Suwanee Branch

361 Main Street, Suwanee, GA 30024-2233

Clayton County:

Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration

121 S. McDonough Street, Annex II

Jonesboro, GA 30236

(side of Courthouse near Handicapped Parking)

Coweta County:

Coweta County Registrar's Office

22 East Broad Street, Suite 128

Newnan, Georgia 30263



Douglas County:



Douglas County Courthouse

8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA

(front side of building, to the right near the bike rack)



Boundary Water Aquatic Center

5000 Highway 92, Douglasville, GA

Dog River Library

6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA

Deer Lick Park

2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA

Old Courthouse

6754 Church Street, Douglasville, GA

Fayette County:



Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration

140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 208

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Henry County:

Henry County Board of Elections

40 Atlanta Street

McDonough, GA

Barrow County:

233 East Broad Street

Winder, GA 30680

Bartow County:

Bartow County Courthouse

135 W. Cherokee Ave.

Cartersville, GA 30120

Located on the sidewalk in front of the front door.

Bartow County

Board of Elections and Voter Registration

1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.

Cartersville, GA 30120

Mail slot in front door.

Allatoona Resource Center

6503 Glade Rd.

Acworth, GA 30102

Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.

Euharlee City Hall

30 Burges Mill Rd.

Euharlee, GA 30145

Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.

Manning Mill Park Gym

163 Manning Mill Rd

Adairsville, GA 30103

Located on the sidewalk near the main entrance to the gym.

Butts County:

625 West 3rd Street

Jackson, GA 30233

Carroll County:

Carroll County Board of Elections

423 College Street, Room 302

Carrollton, GA 30112

Cherokee County:

2782 Marietta Highway

Canton, GA

(located behind the Tax Assessor's building)

Dawson County:

96 Academy Avenue

Dawsonville, GA 30534

(look for the red box, properly labeled and video-monitored)

Forsyth County:

1201 Sawnee Drive

Cumming, GA 30040

Hall County:

2875 Browns Bridge Rd.

Gainesville, GA 30504

Haralson County:

Ballot drop box available during "normal business hours" at:

Haralson County Registrar's Office

Haralson County Courthouse

4485 Ga-120

Buchanan, GA 30113

Heard County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:

Heard County Registrar's Office

(bottom floor of courthouse)

215 Court Square

Franklin, GA 30217

Jasper County:

Jasper County Board of Elections

126 West Greene Street

Monticello, Ga., 30214

Lamar County:

Lamar County Board of Elections

408 Thomaston Street, Suite D

Barnesville, GA 30204

Meriwether County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:

Meriwether County Board of Elections

100 Courthouse Square

Greenville, GA 30222

Morgan County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:

Morgan County Board of Elections

434 Hancock Street

Madison, GA 30650

Newton County:

Newton County Board of Elections

1113 Usher Street

Covington, GA 30014

Paulding County

Paulding County Administration Buliding

240 Constitution Boulevard

Dallas, GA 30132

(on front corner of building facing clock tower)

Hiram City Hall

217 Main Street

Hiram, GA 30141

(located in front of City Hall building)

Pickens County

Pickens County Board of Elections and Registration

83 Pioneer Road

Jasper, GA 30143

Pike County

Pike County Registrar

81 Jackson Street

Zebulon, GA 30295

(there is a slot located in the door of the registrar's office)

Rockdale County:

Rockdale County Board of Elections

1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B

Conyers, GA 30094

(drop box is located at the rear of the building)

Spalding County:

Spalding County Board of Elections

825 Memorial Drive

Griffin, GA 30224

Walton County:

Walton County Board of Elections

1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100

Monroe, GA 30655

All absentee ballots must be returned to the county registrar or to an official drop box in the voter's county prior to 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be accepted.