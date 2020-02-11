Where to drop off an absentee ballot for the 2020 election in metro Atlanta

x
It is too late to mail in an absentee ballot for the 2020 election. Voters must drop it off to ensure it is received in time.

ATLANTA — It is now too late to drop an absentee ballot into the US Mail

The only way for a voter to ensure that an absentee ballot is returned prior to the 7 p.m. Election Day deadline is to drop it off at an official drop box in the voter's home county.  

Most -- but not all -- of Georgia's 159 counties, have made absentee ballot drop box locations available for voters. The secured ballot drop boxes are available through 7 p.m. on Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 3.

RELATED: Georgia election officials now urging voters to use drop boxes instead of mailing absentee ballots

Here is a list of the absentee ballot drop box locations for each of the counties in metro Atlanta. If your county is not listed, please contact your local board of elections to determine if there is a ballot drop box located in your county. 

Fulton County:

(Click here for an interactive map of Fulton County locations)

Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road
Atlanta, GA 30311

Adamsville/Collier Heights Library
3424 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30331

Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta GA 30009

Auburn Avenue Research Library
101 Auburn Avenue, NE
Atlanta GA 30303

Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue, NE
Atlanta, GA 30305 

Cleveland Avenue Library
47 Cleveland Avenue SW
Atlanta, GA 30315

College Park Branch Library
3647 Main Street
College Park GA 30337

Dogwood Library
1838 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30318

East Point Branch Library
2757 Main Street
East Point GA 30344

East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell GA 30076

Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road, SW
Atlanta GA 30331

Fairburn Branch Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn GA 30213

Fulton County Airport
3929 Aviation Circle, Suite A
Atlanta, GA 30336 

Fulton County Customer Service Center @ Maxwell Rd
11575 Maxwell Road
 Alpharetta, GA 30009 

Fulton County Government Center
(boxes located on Peachtree & Pryor)
141 Pryor Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30303 

130 Peachtree Street, SW
Atlanta, GA 30303

Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City GA 30291

Hapeville Senior Center
527 King Arnold Street
Hapeville, GA 30354

Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta GA 30022

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta
1463 Pryor Road, SW
Atlanta GA 30315

Mechanicsville Library
400 Formwalt Street
Atlanta GA 30312

Metropolitan Branch Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta GA 30310

Milton Branch Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton GA 30009

North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs GA 30350

Northeast / Spruill Oaks Library
9560 Spruill Road
Alpharetta GA 30022

Northside Library
3295 Northside Parkway, NW
Atlanta GA 30327

Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta GA 30318

North Training Center
5025 Roswell Road
Atlanta GA 30342

Palmetto Branch Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
Palmetto GA 30268

Ponce de Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue, NE
Atlanta GA 30306

Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek GA 30005

Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell GA 30075

Sandy Springs Branch Library
395 Mt Vernon Highway, NE
Sandy Springs GA 30328

South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park GA 30349

Washington Park Library
1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Atlanta, GA 30314

West End Library
525 Peoples Street SW
Atlanta GA 30310

Wolf Creek Branch Library
3100 Enon Road
Atlanta GA 30331 

Cobb County:

Cobb County Elections and Registration
736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta

West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw

Cobb Fire Station
82380 N. Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw

North Cobb Regional Library
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw

East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta

Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center
2051 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta

Cobb County Fire Station
41901 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta

South Cobb Government Service Center
4700 Austell Rd, Austell

Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell St SE, Smyrna

Cobb County Fire Station
134640 Dallas Hwy, Marietta 

DeKalb County:

Brookhaven City Hall
4362 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven

County Line-Ellenwood Library
4331 River Road, Ellenwood

Sterling at Candler Village
2536 Mellville Avenue, Decatur

Voter Registration & Elections Office (3 Drop Boxes)
4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur

Exchange Park
2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur

Stonecrest City Hall
3120 Stonecrest Boulevard, Stonecrest

Stone Mountain City Hall
875 Main Street, Stone Mountain

Dunwoody City Hall
4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Doraville City Hall
3725 Park Avenue, Doraville

Tucker City Hall
1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350, Tucker

Toco Hills - Avis G. Williams Library
1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur

Tucker - Reid H. Cofer Library
5234 LaVista Road, Tucker

Clarkston Library
951 North Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston

Wesley Chapel - William C. Brown Library
2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

Decatur City Hall
509 North McDonough Street, Decatur

Lou Walker Senior Center
2538 Panola Road, Stonecrest

Wade Walker Family YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

DeKalb County Fire Station #25
7136 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Clarkston City Hall
3921 Church Street, Clarkston

Salem - Panola Library
5137 Salem Road, Lithonia

DeKalb County Library - Gresham Branch
2418 Gresham Road, Atlanta

Redan - Trotti Library
1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia

Gwinnett County: 

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
723 North Bogan Road, Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center
4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Mountain Park Aquatic Center
1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Voter Registrations and Elections
Beauty P. Baldwin Building
455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 Lawrenceville

Buford-Sugar Hill Branch
2100 Buford Hwy, Buford, GA 30518-6035

Centerville Branch
3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039-6109

Collins Hill Branch
455 Camp Perrin Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043-2408

Dacula Branch
265 Dacula Road, Dacula, GA 30019-2131

Duluth Branch
3480 Duluth Park Lane, Duluth, GA 30096-3257

Five Forks Branch
2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044-5865

Grayson Branch
700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017-1208

Hamilton Mill Branch
3690 Braselton Highway, Dacula, GA 30019

Lawrenceville Branch
1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4707

Lilburn Branch
4817 Church Street, Lilburn, GA 30047-6827

Mountain Park Branch
1210 Pounds Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047-6744

Norcross Branch
6025 Buford Hwy., Norcross, GA 30071-2408

Peachtree Corners Branch
5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092-2501

Snellville Branch
2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078-3226

Suwanee Branch
361 Main Street, Suwanee, GA 30024-2233 

Clayton County:

Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration
121 S. McDonough Street, Annex II
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(side of Courthouse near Handicapped Parking) 

Coweta County:

Coweta County Registrar's Office
22 East Broad Street, Suite 128
Newnan, Georgia 30263

Douglas County:

Douglas County Courthouse
8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA
(front side of building, to the right near the bike rack)

Boundary Water Aquatic Center
5000 Highway 92, Douglasville, GA

Dog River Library
6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA

Deer Lick Park
2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA

Old Courthouse
6754 Church Street, Douglasville, GA

Fayette County:

Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration
140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 208
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Henry County:

Henry County Board of Elections
40 Atlanta Street
McDonough, GA

Barrow County:

233 East Broad Street
Winder, GA 30680

Bartow County:

Bartow County Courthouse
135 W. Cherokee Ave.
Cartersville, GA 30120
Located on the sidewalk in front of the front door.

Bartow County 

Board of Elections and Voter Registration
1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.
Cartersville, GA 30120
Mail slot in front door.

Allatoona Resource Center
6503 Glade Rd.
Acworth, GA 30102
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.

Euharlee City Hall
30 Burges Mill Rd.
Euharlee, GA 30145
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.

Manning Mill Park Gym
163 Manning Mill Rd
Adairsville, GA 30103
Located on the sidewalk near the main entrance to the gym. 

Butts County:

625 West 3rd Street
Jackson, GA 30233

Carroll County:

Carroll County Board of Elections
423 College Street, Room 302
Carrollton, GA 30112

Cherokee County:

2782 Marietta Highway
Canton, GA
(located behind the Tax Assessor's building)

Dawson County:

96 Academy Avenue
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(look for the red box, properly labeled and video-monitored)

Forsyth County:

1201 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040

Hall County:

2875 Browns Bridge Rd.
Gainesville, GA 30504 

Haralson County:

Ballot drop box available during "normal business hours" at:
Haralson County Registrar's Office
Haralson County Courthouse
4485 Ga-120
Buchanan, GA 30113

Heard County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Heard County Registrar's Office
(bottom floor of courthouse)
215 Court Square
Franklin, GA 30217

Jasper County:

Jasper County Board of Elections
126 West Greene Street
Monticello, Ga., 30214

Lamar County:

Lamar County Board of Elections
408 Thomaston Street, Suite D
Barnesville, GA 30204

Meriwether County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Meriwether County Board of Elections
100 Courthouse Square
Greenville, GA 30222

Morgan County:

No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Morgan County Board of Elections
434 Hancock Street
Madison, GA 30650 

Newton County:

Newton County Board of Elections
1113 Usher Street
Covington, GA 30014

Paulding County

Paulding County Administration Buliding
240 Constitution Boulevard
Dallas, GA 30132
(on front corner of building facing clock tower)

Hiram City Hall
217 Main Street
Hiram, GA 30141
(located in front of City Hall building)

Pickens County

Pickens County Board of Elections and Registration
83 Pioneer Road
Jasper, GA 30143

Pike County

Pike County Registrar
81 Jackson Street
Zebulon, GA 30295
(there is a slot located in the door of the registrar's office)

Rockdale County:

Rockdale County Board of Elections
1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B
Conyers, GA 30094
(drop box is located at the rear of the building) 

Spalding County:

Spalding County Board of Elections
825 Memorial Drive
Griffin, GA 30224

Walton County:

Walton County Board of Elections
1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100
Monroe, GA 30655

All absentee ballots must be returned to the county registrar or to an official drop box in the voter's county prior to 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be accepted.

After submitting their absentee ballot, voters can visit the Secretary of State's My Voter Page to follow up and ensure that it has been accepted by the county registrar's office.

