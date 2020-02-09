ACLU report claims 198K+ voters dropped from 2019 rolls because of changes of address had not moved

According to the report, of the 313,243 Georgia voters who supposedly moved from their registration addresses, 198,351 had not moved.

ATLANTA — A newly-released report said that it found that more than 198,000 voters who were removed from state voter rolls because they were reported to have changed their addresses had never moved.

The ACLU of Georgia released the results of that report conducted by the Palast Investigative Fund, titled Georgia Voter Roll Purge Errors, on Sept. 1.

According to the report, which examined 2019 voter registrations, of the 313,243 Georgia voters who had been marked with a change of address by the state, 198,351 had not moved - a rate of 63%.

The group said it came to a similar conclusion in 2018 using 2017 voter registration data.

The report said it used a process called "advanced address list hygiene" - and hired several experts in that process - to use several data points to cross-reference the names of each voter who was dropped from the rolls.

The method, which they said is an industry-standard in residential address verification, is a much more thorough way to determine actual changes of address, according to the report. This, they said, is in contrast to the state's maintenance, which relies mainly on the return of confirmation mailers, which authors of the report said can be unreliable.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State's office, the state compares its voter rolls with the National Change of Address registry every two years and sends confirmation mailers to ensure that Georgia voters who have moved are registered to vote in the correct precinct and county.

If a voter has moved within the same county, the voter’s address will be automatically updated in the state voter registration system and they will remain registered and active. If a voter has moved to a new county, they must update their home address within 30 days either with the NCOA confirmation card or through Georgia’s Online Voter Registration System. If an out-of-county-mover does not update their address within 30 days, they will be changed to “inactive” in the state voter registration system.

Inactive voters can still vote (and thereby change their status to “active”), but if they do not vote or have any other contact with their county elections office for two general cycles (4 years), their registration will be canceled.

"This verification is part of the regular list maintenance of voter rolls required by federal and state law," the Secretary of State's office said previously.

A person becomes vulnerable to being dropped from voter rolls if a registered voter files a change of address request with the U.S. Postal Service, official election mail is returned undeliverable or a person has no contact with elections officials for three years or fails to vote in the last two general election cycles. They can also be removed by not responding within 30 days to an address confirmation letter mailed by the county voter registrar.

But the authors and experts involved in the investigation concluded that "a card returned as undeliverable does not, in and of itself, indicate that a voter has permanently moved residence."

"Many cards were returned because they were missing apartment addresses Again, this is no indication the voter has made a registration-canceling move," the report pointed out. "This is the main source of the state’s extreme error rate."

Further, the report charged that relying solely on those mailers can lead to younger voters, urban and low-income renters - who are more likely to be voters of color - and citizens who speak English as a second language being purged at higher rates.

11Alive contacted the Secretary of State's office on the findings. It disputed the findings and said the voters that the state purged - even if they may still live at those same addresses - still hadn't voted in four years or longer and were considered "inactive."

"It is unfortunate that the ACLU hired a known Stacey Abrams shill to conduct ‘research,’ especially when there are so many credible options on the left to hire," a spokesman for the secretary's office said. "Greg Palast has been discredited by many across the political spectrum. I welcome the ACLU to conduct a real study with a credible source, not someone who is spreading disinformation to shill for his book."

11Alive reached out to Fair Fight, founded by Abrams, about the report who declined to comment and deferred to the ACLU.