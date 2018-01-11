FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Early voting at the Adams Park Library is being moved Friday due to a maintenance issue there.
According to the county, the library off Campbellton Road is closed from a broke water pipe. Voters instead will have to cast their ballot at the Adams Park Recreation Center at 1260 Delowe Dr. SW.
Since early voting began, more than 1.5 million ballots have been cast for several races.
The last day of early voting is Friday, Nov. 2. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Listed below are links to the full list of early voting locations for each of the counties in metro Atlanta.
