Andrew Young comments following Mike Pence's visit to Atlanta

Young's statement was on behalf of the Biden campaign.

ATLANTA — Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young issued a statement Wednesday afternoon following Vice President Mike Pence's campaign visit to Atlanta.

“This is the most consequential election of our lifetime and never before have we seen an administration so deeply corrupt and detrimental to the lives of Americans. The failed leadership of President Trump and Vice President Pence has cost more than 200,000 Americans their lives and millions of others, their livelihoods and their well-being," Young said, in part.

Young was speaking on behalf of the Biden For President campaign and its organization in Georgia, on the heels of Tuesday night's first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Last night, Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people and like a true leader, laid out his vision to help Americans combat the pandemic and build our country back better," Young said. "While President Trump and Vice President Pence try to tear down the Affordable Care Act and rip away health insurance from millions of Americans during a global pandemic, Joe Biden is focused on making sure working Americans have a fair shot in this country."

There are two more presidential debates scheduled between Biden and Trump, the first will be on Thursday, October 15 in Miami, followed by the final debate on Thursday, October 22 in Nashville.

The vice presidential debate, between Pence and Democratic nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 7, in Salt Lake City.