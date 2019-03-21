ATLANTA — The race for the District 3 seat for the Atlanta City Council is heading to a runoff.

It comes after the nine candidates failed to get the required 50 percent plus one of the votes cast in Tuesday's special election. Byron Amos garnered the largest percent of the votes - 23 percent and 358 votes. Antonio Brown and Greg Clay both got 19 percent - with 295 and 293 votes, respectively.

“While a final outcome was not reached Tuesday regarding new Council representation for Atlanta’s District 3, we are one step closer to a determination,” Council President Felicia Moore said in a statement.

The City held the special election to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Councilmember Ivory Lee Young, Jr. in November 2018. Nine candidates were on the ballot for the seat.

The runoff for the race will be held April 16.

