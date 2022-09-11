Alcoholic beverage hours extended on Sunday in Atlanta

Beverages can now be purchased starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

ATLANTA — You can now purchase alcoholic beverages a little earlier on Sunday in the city of Atlanta, thanks to a recent measure passed by voters on election day.

The Sunday Alcohol Sales Measure passed Tuesday with just over 82% of voters voting in agreement with the law change.

In Georgia, the law has long stated that alcoholic beverages could only be purchased between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Back in 2018, the city of Atlanta passed a Brunch Bill, which allowed restaurants to begin serving boozy beverages on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Previous laws signed by Gov. Kemp have also allowed for home delivery of alcohol on Sundays, as well as to-go cocktails from restaurants.

However, if you've ever tried to pick up a bottle of wine during a Sunday morning grocery store run, you've likely been told to put it back.

Now with the city's new measure, Atlanta residents can now purchase beer, wine, spirits from 11 a.m. Sunday all the way to midnight.

The new measure is expected to take effect in 2023.

