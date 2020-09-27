Organizations hold food, voter info drive outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The organizations had the goal of reaching those in need and making sure they know how to have their voice heard at the polls.

ATLANTA — Several organizations held a food drive outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday – an event that also aimed at giving the public a chance to ask questions about the upcoming election.

The groups gathered at the Home Depot Backyard to give meals to families in need, register people to vote, and reach folks who may not have otherwise had their voices heard.

"We want to make sure we are serving the community, giving them what they need through groceries and food but also through helping them get registered and ready to vote," Stephanie Young with When We All Vote said.

This year, with COVID-19 impacting so many, volunteers and staff with the non-partisan nonprofit started by Michelle Obama had to find a creative way to reach people.

"You have to go to where people are,” Young said. “You can't wait for them to come for you, you have to find them where they are and serve them in their own communities."

With help from the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Janelle Monae's Wondaland, the New Georgia Project and AMB Sports, the organizations were able to help feed families across Atlanta and increase voter participation.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stopped by to stress the importance of getting involved.

"2020's been a tough year for so many people for so many reasons and,” she said. “So, registering to vote may not be top of mind for folks. Certainly, when there's an opportunity to get it all in one stop, you can register to vote, fill out your census form, and be reminded that we are thinking of you and remember those who may need a little help during this time."

Atlanta hip hop duo Earthgang was also on hand to answer questions and sign people up.

"You have to be able to voice your opinions and get the needs of the people out there in front of the people who are making the decisions," Olu of Earthgang said.

When We All Vote wasn't just in Atlanta. They held events in cities across the country.