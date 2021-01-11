Updates | Voters head to the polls in Atlanta, across Georgia

We are bringing you the latest updates across the state.

ATLANTA — Voters across the state are headed to the polls today. With all eyes on the City of Atlanta in the race for the next Mayor, we are bringing you the latest updates on the candidates, results, issues at polling locations or anything else that may arise.

If you spot an issue that needs attention, let us know. 11Alive is 'Where Atlanta Speaks.' You can text us at 404-885-7600.

The polls in Atlanta close at 8 p.m., while most other polling sites in the state close at 7 p.m.

We will bring you the election results live as they come in later today on 11Alive.com.

UPDATES

7 a.m. | The polls are open! Do you know where to vote? You must vote at your designated polling location. You can find your assigned polling site on your voter registration card or online at the Georgia My Voter Page on the Secretary of State's website.

A line had formed outside Ponce Library in Atlanta just prior to the doors opening.