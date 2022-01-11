Hawks plan get-out-the-vote message just before Election Day

The team has been running an "ATL Vote" campaign throughout the 2022 election season.

ATLANTA — The Hawks are planning a final push to urge Georgians to get out and vote ahead of Election Day next Tuesday.

The team has been running an "ATL Vote" campaign throughout the 2022 election season, and they announced Wednesday that at next Monday's game against Milwaukee - Nov. 7 - they will put a "special spotlight" on voting the next day.

"Before tipoff, a special message about the importance of voting will be shared with the crowd. The game, set to tip at 8:15 p.m., is part of the NBA’s league-wide initiative to not schedule any games on Election Day (Nov. 8) in an effort to encourage everyone in the NBA family to vote or volunteer," a team release said.

The team said its "ATL Vote" campaign so far has "generated millions of impressions" and "provided fans with regular updates and information regarding the process for voting in the 2022 Georgia elections.

“We have always believed that it is important for everyone to have their voice heard,” Hawks and State Farm Arena Chief Executive Officer Steve Koonin said in a statement. “We are excited for Monday’s game against Milwaukee and want to remind all of our fans to vote in this important election.”

The team has been an active participant in promoting voter participation - in 2020 they worked with Fulton County to turn State Farm Arena into the largest voting precinct in Georgia.

