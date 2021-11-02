What happens if Atlanta's mayoral election goes to a runoff

Atlanta voters have a wide field to choose from this year, which could make a runoff more likely.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is heading to the polls to elect a new mayor, with current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not running for re-election.

It is not a small field that Atlantans have to choose from - it includes the city's former mayor, its City Council president, multiple councilmembers and more than a half-dozen others - 14 qualified candidates, in all. With the huge field and polls suggesting there's a large undecided vote out there, there's a very serious chance we could be headed to a runoff.

A runoff is what happened back in 2017, in fact: Bottoms and Mary Norwood went into a runoff out of a field of about a dozen. The runoff wound up being very close, with Bottoms winning by less than 1 percent.

If we're headed for a repeat in 2021, here's how the process works:

How it's triggered : For the leading candidate to avoid a runoff, they must clear the 50% + 1 vote threshold. It basically means the candidate has to have more than half the votes to win outright.

: If a runoff is necessary, it will be conducted on Nov. 30, according to the City of Atlanta. Remember!: It's not just the mayor's race that could require a runoff. Any race - either a citywide one such as for City Council president or at-large City Council and Board of Education posts, or district races for the council and education board - could require a runoff. With multiple candidates in many of those other races, runoff voting of some sort or another is practically guaranteed for Nov. 30, even if it's not for the mayoral election.