Atlanta mayor's race: Here's where it stands

There were 14 candidates running to be the city's next leader.

ATLANTA — The morning after Election Day, there's still is no clear winner in the Atlanta mayoral race. The news shouldn't come as a surprise as many political analysts indicated early on that this highly-anticipated race would likely go to a runoff.

So here is where the race stands.

There were 14 candidates running to be the city's next leader.

Felicia Moore, city county president, emerged as the clear leader and advanced runoff. However, her opponent remains unclear.

It will most likely be fellow city councilmember Andre Dickens. This means Kasim Reed, who was current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' predecessor, likely won't advance to a Nov. 30 runoff.

The results are not official until the votes are certified by the state.

11Alive spoke to Moore and Dickens Wednesday morning about where the mayoral race stands.

Moore said she plans to stay with the same message over the next few weeks to work to get more voters.

"What I want to show them is my breath and depth of experience, the consistency I've had as a councilmember, and as a council president, and just my track record of service."

"And now that the field is narrower, there can be more focus on some of those details," she said.

Moore said the key difference between herself and Dickens is her experience.

"I've really worked to set policy that has set this city in a greater direction," she said.

As for Dickens, he told 11Alive he is ready to hit the ground running.

Many residents expected the conversation to be about a possible runoff between Moore and Reed, but Dickens said he wasn't shocked to see his position in the election.

"I'm data driven so my whole team has been looking at numbers for the last two and a half, three weeks, to be able to know where our votes were coming from -- what precincts -- so we were hoping for these precincts to come in."

He said he believed undecided voters showed up to the polls to make a difference in the race.

"This is not about talk for me, it's about delivery, it's about getting things done," he said.