Early voting underway for Nov. 30 runoff election

It runs through Nov. 24.

ATLANTA — With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, you may want to go ahead and get your ballot cast for the Nov. 30 runoff election before those big family gatherings.

Early voting started Nov. 17 and will run until Nov. 24 for big races in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Mayor race is the most high-profile of them all with Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens vying for Keisha Lance Bottoms' seat.

If you want an absentee ballot, you have until Nov. 19 to request one.

Before showing up to the polls, you must have a valid and acceptable form of identification with you to vote in the State of Georgia.

There are 16 locations to vote early in Fulton County, and you can go to any of these. Once early voting ends, the only other time to vote in person will be on Nov. 30 at your normal polling location.

Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and include Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21.

The following races are in a runoff because the top candidate did not get more than 50 percent of the vote last month.

Atlanta Mayor

Andre Dickens

Dickens is a member of the City Council who, as an at-large councilman, has won two citywide races since 2013. Dickens has run a campaign built on the foundation of his community advocacy. He helped Atlanta establish a $15 minimum wage in 2017, and his campaign website touts his record as a leader on transportation and development issues.

Felicia Moore

Moore is perhaps the most experienced candidate in the race, with two decades on the Atlanta City Council representing much of the Westside and northwest corner of Atlanta in District 9. Since 2018, she has been City Council president. She presents herself as a champion of transparency and clean government.

City Council President

City Council Post 3 At-Large

District 1

District 3

District 4

District 5