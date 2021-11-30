Who is winning between Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore

8:00 p.m. is when polls close in Atlanta where the city is deciding their next mayor.

Results for the election of Atlanta's next mayor start populating once polls close at 8 p.m.

Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore advanced to the runoff after neither candidate won the Nov. 2 general election.

Andre Dickens and Felicia Moore advanced to the runoff after neither candidate won the Nov. 2 general election.

Dickens is a member of the City Council who, as an at-large councilman, has won two citywide races since 2013. Dickens has run a campaign built on the foundation of his community advocacy. He helped Atlanta establish a $15 minimum wage in 2017, and his campaign website touts his record as a leader on transportation and development issues.

Moore, who took the lead in the Nov. 2 race, is perhaps the most experienced candidate in the race, with two decades on the Atlanta City Council representing much of the Westside and northwest corner of Atlanta in District 9. Since 2018, she has been City Council president. She presents herself as a champion of transparency and clean government.