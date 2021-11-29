Felicia Moore vs. Andre Dickens | Your Atlanta runoff election guide

Election day is Nov. 30. Here's everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

ATLANTA — Atlanta residents will be returning to the polls on Tuesday to choose from among a series of local leaders for the city's runoff election. There are still many seats left to be filled, including the next mayor of Atlanta. Voters are consequently seeking to know where, when, how to vote, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about voting in the city.

Who can vote

Registered voters over the age of 18 within the city who registered by Oct. 4 will be able to vote for mayor, city council president, city council members, board of education members, and whether to retain municipal court judges.

Click here to check your voter registration status.

What to bring to vote

Before showing up to the polls, you must have a valid and acceptable form of identification with you to vote in the State of Georgia. Here's a list of forms of identification that are permitted:

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

A Georgia Driver's License, even if expired

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID

Valid tribal photo ID

You can pick up a Georgia Voter ID card from your county's Board of Registrar's Office or Department of Driver Services Office for free if you're a registered voter, but do not have one of these six forms of identification.

When to vote

Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 30 and close at 8 p.m. DeKalb County residents who reside within the boundaries of the City of Atlanta will be able to vote until 8 p.m.

Where to vote

Find your polling site or check your polling location to make sure it has not changed by using the Georgia My Voter Page online.

You can also access a sample ballot Fulton County and DeKalb County by using this tool.

If available, click on the candidate's name below to be directed to their official website.

Who is running for mayor?

There are two candidates running for Atlanta mayor.

Andre Dickens Dickens is a member of the City Council who, as an at-large councilman, has won two citywide races since 2013. Dickens has run a campaign built on the foundation of his community advocacy. He helped Atlanta establish a $15 minimum wage in 2017, and his campaign website touts his record as a leader on transportation and development issues.

Felicia Moore Moore is perhaps the most experienced candidate in the race, with two decades on the Atlanta City Council representing much of the Westside and northwest corner of Atlanta in District 9. Since 2018, she has been City Council president. She presents herself as a champion of transparency and clean government.



Who is running for City Council President?

Who is running for Atlanta City Council?

Atlanta City Council Post 3 At Large

Atlanta City Council District 1

Atlanta City Council District 3

Atlanta City Council District 4

Atlanta City Council District 5

Atlanta City Council District 12

Who is running for Atlanta Board of Education?

Atlanta Board of Education District 2

Atlanta Board of Education District 7 At Large