Live updates | Moore votes, Dickens continues to campaign

ATLANTA — It's runoff election day across Georgia with all eyes on the City of Atlanta as voters head back to the polls to decide who will become the city's next mayor.

Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 30 and close at 8 p.m. DeKalb County residents who reside within the boundaries of the City of Atlanta will be able to vote until 8 p.m.

Live updates

12:15 p.m. | 11Alive spoke to a poll manager at Park Tavern and said they've had about 200 people show up so far to vote.

11Alive also spotted mayoral candidate Andre Dickens across the street from the location meeting with supporters.

Doug Shipman, who is running for council president in Atlanta also made an appearance.

9:05 a.m. | While Andre Dickens voted early, Felicia Moore cast her ballot at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. She spoke to the media after voting and thanked her supporters outside. She said they're going to keep the message going today to get residents back to the polls for the runoff.

"People are ready to move the city in a different election. The next mayor could be possibly the mayor for four years or more importantly, probably eight. That's nearly a decade," Moore said. "So we really need to think about what direction we want our city to go in. I am so happy and proud to have voted for myself - but most importantly, voted for the citizens of the city."

9 a.m. | Dickens shared a video on his Twitter account getting supporters fired up on Election Day. He is expected to address the media this afternoon.

We’ve been at it a while, but we have a job to do today and it’s to VOTE! Polls are open until 8PM but remember, you must vote at your assigned polling place! Let’s get out and vote! #makeamayortoday #hisnameisdre #andreforatlanta pic.twitter.com/YyXluPWTkm — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) November 30, 2021