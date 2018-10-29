ATLANTA, Ga. -- Former President Barack Obama will be in Atlanta on Friday to campaign for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Obama will attend a "Get out the Vote Rally" along with Abrams and other Democratic candidates at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College Friday night., Abrams announced in a tweet on Monday.
President Donald Trump is also expected in Georgia over the next week. Trump is reportedly coming to Macon to campaign for the Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for governor. Details have not been announced for that yet, but Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they've been contacted about working out a plan for road closures and other details.
Tickets for the Morehouse event featuring Obama will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations:
The Gathering Spot – 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Building 100, Atlanta, GA 30313
Zucot Gallery – 100 Centennial Olympic PK DR SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Gwinnett Campaign Office – 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite 243, Duluth, GA 30096
East Point Campaign Office – 2605 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344
Savannah Campaign Office – 713 E 65th Street, Savannah, GA 31305
Kemp, the current Georgia secretary of state, won a contested Republican primary in July largely by embracing Donald Trump and by airing controversial TV advertisements highlighting his opposition to illegal immigration and his support for the Second Amendment.
Trump gave his support to Kemp days before the GOP runoff, and has continued to show his support for the Republican candidate.
"Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor," President Trump tweeted on Oct. 20. "He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state!"
Polls have Abrams and Kemp virtually tied, making a December a possibility should neither candidate get more than 50 percent of the vote. Libertarian Ted Metz is also in the race.
