Bottoms signs executive order authorizing leave for city employees to vote, serve as poll workers

The order is similar to prior orders that she signed in advance of the August runoff election.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed an executive order on Thursday morning, authorizing leave for city employees to serve as poll workers for the November election and runoff election.

“While the City of Atlanta is not responsible for administering elections, we are committed to doing all we can to the diminish the challenges voters experienced during the General Primary in June,” Bottoms said in a release. “This Order provides an opportunity for City employees to participate in helping to protect the constitutional right to vote during one of the most historic elections of our lifetime.”

The order allows workers up to eight hours of leave to volunteer as poll workers during early voting, on Election Day, or during the federal election run-off.

In addition, Bottoms' order provides up to four hours of leave for city employees to vote during either early voting, on Election Day, and during early voting ahead of the federal election run-off.

Bottoms issued similar orders in order to provide expanded access for city employees during the August election runoff.

Early voting begins in Georgia on October 12.