ATLANTA — Fulton County election officials have announced hours for early voting locations that will be open for the upcoming September 17 special election.

The special election will only include voters in Fulton County Commission District 6 and Atlanta Board of Education District 2.

County Commission voters will be electing a representative to replace long-time Commissioner Emma Darnell, who passed away in May. Darnell was in her eighth term as commissioner, having served in the post since May 1992.

Atlanta voters in Board of Education District 2 will be electing a replacement for former board member Byron Amos. Amos resigned in January to run for the 3rd District Atlanta City Council seat vacated when Ivory Lee Young Jr. died of cancer late last fall. Amos lost his bid for the city council seat to Antonio Brown.

Voters for those two open seats may cast early ballots beginning Monday, Aug. 26 in three locations.

Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213

Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta 30303

South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park 30349

RELATED: Long-time Fulton County Commissioner Emma Darnell dies

Hours for early voting for the special election are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 26 - Friday Aug. 30: 8:30 am - 5 pm

Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Saturday, Sept. 7: 8:30 am - 5 pm

(NOTE: Closed Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2)

Monday, Sept. 9 - Friday, Sept. 13: 8:30 am - 6 pm

On the special election day itself, Tuesday, Sept. 17, all voters must vote in their home precincts.

Local residents should certify their vote eligibility at the Georgia Secretary of State's MyVoter Page.

RELATED: How to confirm your absentee or early vote is counted in Georgia midterm election

The candidates who have been certified for the Fulton County Commission District 6 race are:

Khadijah Abdur-Rahman

Joe Carn

Yoshina Colbert Bradford

Carl W. Dorsey Jr.

Sonia Francis-Rolle

Sojourner M. Grimmett

Warren C. Head Jr.

Rafer Johnson

Gordon Joyner

The qualified candidates who have been certified for the Atlanta Board of Education District 2 seat are:

Aretta Baldon

Christopher Brown

Keisha Carey

Will Chandler

Nathaniel Dyer

Davida Huntley

Ed Johnson

Chadd Jonesmith

Paula Kupersmith

Both races are non-partisan, and in order to be declared the winner, a candidate will need to obtain 50 percent plus one vote in their respective race.

If no candidate reaches this threshold, the two leading candidates will face each other in a run-off election, which is scheduled for October 15, 2019.

The Fulton County Commission District 6 area primarily covers parts of far southwest Atlanta, a majority of the city of South Fulton, and the cities of Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, Union City and Fairburn.

MORE HEADLINES:

Stephenson High School on lockdown after report of intruder

CNN backs Chris Cuomo after caught-on-video confrontation

Analysis shows 12% could vote without paper backup in 2020