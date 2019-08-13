ATLANTA — Fulton County election officials have announced hours for early voting locations that will be open for the upcoming September 17 special election.
The special election will only include voters in Fulton County Commission District 6 and Atlanta Board of Education District 2.
County Commission voters will be electing a representative to replace long-time Commissioner Emma Darnell, who passed away in May. Darnell was in her eighth term as commissioner, having served in the post since May 1992.
Atlanta voters in Board of Education District 2 will be electing a replacement for former board member Byron Amos. Amos resigned in January to run for the 3rd District Atlanta City Council seat vacated when Ivory Lee Young Jr. died of cancer late last fall. Amos lost his bid for the city council seat to Antonio Brown.
Voters for those two open seats may cast early ballots beginning Monday, Aug. 26 in three locations.
- Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn 30213
- Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree Street SW, Atlanta 30303
- South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park 30349
Hours for early voting for the special election are as follows:
- Monday, Aug. 26 - Friday Aug. 30: 8:30 am - 5 pm
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Saturday, Sept. 7: 8:30 am - 5 pm
(NOTE: Closed Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2)
- Monday, Sept. 9 - Friday, Sept. 13: 8:30 am - 6 pm
On the special election day itself, Tuesday, Sept. 17, all voters must vote in their home precincts.
Local residents should certify their vote eligibility at the Georgia Secretary of State's MyVoter Page.
The candidates who have been certified for the Fulton County Commission District 6 race are:
- Khadijah Abdur-Rahman
- Joe Carn
- Yoshina Colbert Bradford
- Carl W. Dorsey Jr.
- Sonia Francis-Rolle
- Sojourner M. Grimmett
- Warren C. Head Jr.
- Rafer Johnson
- Gordon Joyner
The qualified candidates who have been certified for the Atlanta Board of Education District 2 seat are:
- Aretta Baldon
- Christopher Brown
- Keisha Carey
- Will Chandler
- Nathaniel Dyer
- Davida Huntley
- Ed Johnson
- Chadd Jonesmith
- Paula Kupersmith
Both races are non-partisan, and in order to be declared the winner, a candidate will need to obtain 50 percent plus one vote in their respective race.
If no candidate reaches this threshold, the two leading candidates will face each other in a run-off election, which is scheduled for October 15, 2019.
The Fulton County Commission District 6 area primarily covers parts of far southwest Atlanta, a majority of the city of South Fulton, and the cities of Chattahoochee Hills, Palmetto, Union City and Fairburn.
