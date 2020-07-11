'Building community': Carolyn Bourdeaux talks strategy after turning Georgia district blue

The Associated Press called Georgia's 7th district for Bourdeaux on Friday, though her challenger has yet to concede.

ATLANTA — Georgia’s 7th Congressional seat has flipped blue.

The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux Friday after officials counted several hundred more absentee ballots. She replaces Republican Rob Woodall, who is retiring.

Bordeaux said she was confident it would turn out this way because her campaign worked hard to reach her base.

“We really worked very hard on reaching out to our voters on the absentee ballots and we had an enormous number of Democrats who were voting that way,” she told 11Alive Friday.

Bourdeaux ran for the seat in 2018 as well but, after a recount, lost to Woodall. This year, she said her team built on the effort from the previous campaign.

“What we really worked on was building community around this district, around this race, across the many diverse communities across this district,” she said.

McCormick has not conceded and declined an interview Friday.