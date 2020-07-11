The news quickly lit up the airwaves and social media, and spontaneous celebrations and rallies - for both candidates - broke out across the city.

ATLANTA — On Saturday morning, news outlets, including the Associated Press, projected that Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris would defeat President Donald Trump to win the 2020 presidential election.

The news quickly lit up the airwaves and social media, and spontaneous celebrations and rallies - for both candidates - broke out across the city. Similar celebrations also sprung up in cities across the nation.

In Midtown, cheering and clangs from pots and pans being hit - similar to the nightly rounds of applause for frontline essential workers early on in the pandemic - echoed up from apartment buildings.

Atlanta breaking out in cheers after the election is called for Biden. pic.twitter.com/xZgzSDB0aB — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) November 7, 2020

midtown atlanta right now pic.twitter.com/LKiogdXNfp — sam (@dykefordoyle) November 7, 2020

And at Atlanta's well-known rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue - the heart of Midtown - people flooded into the streets to celebrate.

I was just driving home. There are thousands of people in the city of #Atlanta out in the streets cheering and celebrating. An entirely different scene and attitude from four years ago. pic.twitter.com/Z5Gx1GpqGD — Andy Lally (@AndyLally) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump supporters gathered at the Georgia State Capitol to host their own rally in support of the President, waving Trump-Pence flags and signs. A Trump 2020 bus even drove through, trailed by Biden-Harris supporters.

Trump supporters are now rallied at the Georgia state capitol after the 2020 presidential election was called for Joe Biden.



The race was called after the AP reported Biden winning PA.



Note: Georgia is still counting votes & Biden leads Trump by 7,248 votes. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/kLmFoj8G7e — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) November 7, 2020

The moment a Trump campaign bus drove by hundreds of Trump supporters rallying outside the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta. This happened within the hour #elections pic.twitter.com/z1g8WDkaCN — Shiba Russell (@ShibaRussell) November 7, 2020

Biden, who was already leading in the race for the 270 electoral college votes, was pushed over the finish line after leads in Pennsylvania and Nevada continued to grown. Biden was ultimately projected to win both states, effectively ending President Trump's quest for re-election. The President, however, has said he has no plans to concede and threatened to take unspecified legal action in the coming days.