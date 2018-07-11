The voters have spoken! Ladies and gentlemen who love to brunch will have the opportunity to do so earlier on Sundays in some areas.

The legislation "brunch bill" cleared through legislature earlier this year and would replace the current 12:30 p.m. start of Sunday alcohol sales with an 11 a.m. start.

However, cities and counties wishing to allow it had to place a referendum on the ballot to let voters decide. Many of them did just that during Tuesday's Midterm election.

The "bruch bill" had a spirited debate earlier this year before it passed the House.

At last check, here is the list of places showing where the referendum passed:

Avondale Estates

Cherokee County

City of Atlanta (DeKalb)

City of Atlanta (Fulton)

Ball Ground

Canton

Conyers

Flowery Branch

Gainesville

Hapeville

Holly Springs

Johns Creek

Milton

Oakwood

Roswell

Sandy Springs

Senoia

South Fulton

Woodstock

Clarkston

College Park

Douglas County

Douglasville

Forsyth County

Hall County

Paulding County

Peachtree City

Union City

