The voters have spoken! Ladies and gentlemen who love to brunch will have the opportunity to do so earlier on Sundays in some areas.
The legislation "brunch bill" cleared through legislature earlier this year and would replace the current 12:30 p.m. start of Sunday alcohol sales with an 11 a.m. start.
However, cities and counties wishing to allow it had to place a referendum on the ballot to let voters decide. Many of them did just that during Tuesday's Midterm election.
The "bruch bill" had a spirited debate earlier this year before it passed the House.
READ | Long-stalled brunch bill advances in Georgia Capitol
At last check, here is the list of places showing where the referendum passed:
- Avondale Estates
- Cherokee County
- City of Atlanta (DeKalb)
- City of Atlanta (Fulton)
- Ball Ground
- Canton
- Conyers
- Flowery Branch
- Gainesville
- Hapeville
- Holly Springs
- Johns Creek
- Milton
- Oakwood
- Roswell
- Sandy Springs
- Senoia
- South Fulton
- Woodstock
- Clarkston
- College Park
- Douglas County
- Douglasville
- Forsyth County
- Hall County
- Paulding County
- Peachtree City
- Union City
RESULTS | Midterm Elections