Clayton County election guide 2022

Here's a look at what county-specific items voters will find on their ballots.

ATLANTA — Election Day is approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with multiple races on a local, state, and national level.

For those in Clayton County, there are a number of county-specific seats to vote on and, depending on which city you live in, additional questions on the ballot.

How to check if you're registered

This information can all be found on the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's My Voter Page:

Enter your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth. Enter your Georgia ID or driver's license number. If you are registered to vote, all your information will be available.

The page also allows you to view your U.S. Congressional District Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District.

For more information on checking your registration, including what to do if you've changed your address recently, click here.

Where do I go to vote?

Your My Voter Page will, again, be the key source of information here. The name and address of your precinct, links to early voting and absentee ballot dropbox locations, along with a sample ballot should all be available on this page if you are registered to vote.

What's on the ballot?

Those looking for a full look at all the races that may appear on ballots in the county can view a sample ballot on the county board of elections site.

Ultimately though, the decision for who to pick for multiple county positions will be quite simple for those in Clayton County, as all of these races have but one candidate.

Most of these individuals are incumbents, meaning they are already serving in these positions. A write-in option is also available for each of these seats.

Morrow special referendum

If you by chance live in the city of Morrow, there's an additional special referendum that you will be voting for.

It's asking to increase the homestead tax exemption to $80,000. If it passes, it would go into effect in January 2023.

According to the sample ballot on the Clayton County voting page, it'll read something like this (you need only vote yes or no):