Clayton State Univ. hosting virtual voter education event

The event is part of National Voter Registration Day.

MORROW, Ga. — Clayton State University is hosting a virtual voter education event today as part of National Voter Registration Day.

The event is offering a self-guided tutorial for voters to walk through the registration process as well as providing an online meeting space where trained volunteers can answer any questions that voters have.

The event will take place Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants will be able to register to vote, learn how to verify and update their voter information, determine where and when to vote, and learn how to request and submit an absentee ballot.

The event's coordinators said they hope to inform more young people about the importance of being a voter and participating in the election process.

“We know from years of research that young people do not vote at the rates of older cohorts. So, what type of policy is most likely to be prioritized? Those that satisfy voters,” said David Peña, Clayton State political science lecturer and coordinator of the American Democracy Project.

Users will also be able to obtain live support from a Clayton State volunteer who can assist with the tutorial and answer questions.

While the event is targeting students, it is open to the public who is seeking assistance with voter registration and information.

The event can be found on the Clayton State University's website.