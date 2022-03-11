Cobb County offering absentee voters the opportunity to cast ballots in person before Election Day

Cobb County is offering the last call absentee ballot return option at seven libraries throughout the county on Nov. 5 and Nov. 7.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters can return absentee ballots in person before Election Day by using Cobb County's last call absentee ballot return program.

Cobb County is offering the last call absentee ballot return option at seven libraries throughout the county on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Monday, Nov. 7, for absentee voters who have not cast their ballot.

According to a spokesperson for the Cobb County Elections & Registration Office, the county initially piloted the program for the November 2021 election.

Georgians who vote using an absentee ballot must mail or turn in ballots at the main elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day or at an early voting location.

The last call absentee ballot return program offers voters a more convenient way to hand deliver ballots ahead of Election day on Nov. 8.

Absentee ballots cast at the county's last call events are being verified and put into the state registration system, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Elections & Registration office said.

Absentee voters in Cobb County can cast their ballots at any of the locations below on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• East Cobb Library 4880 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta 30068

• Mountain View Library 3320 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta 30066

• North Cobb Library 3535 Old 41 Hwy., Kennesaw 30144

• Powder Springs Library 4181 Atlanta St., Bldg. 1, Powder Springs 30127

• South Cobb Library 805 Clay Rd., Mableton 30126

• Switzer Library 266 Roswell St. NE, Marietta 30060

• Vinings Library 4290 Paces Ferry Rd. SE, Atlanta 30339