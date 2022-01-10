Election Day guide | Cobb County candidates, issues on the ballot

Here's what to know before heading to the polls in Cobb County.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgians are expecting a packed ballot for the 2022 midterm elections and in Cobb County, it's no different.

How to register to vote:

To be eligible to register to vote, you must meet the following qualifications:

You must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Georgia.

You also must be at least 17.5 years old (However, you can't vote until you turn 18)

In Cobb County, voters can register online at the Secretary of State's website. You can also visit the county's office in person at the following address:

Main Office Address (Open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

995 Roswell St NE

Marietta, GA 30060

Additionally, you can call (770) 528-2581 and the county will mail you an application.

You can also register to vote when you get your driver's license or register at any Cobb County Library when you apply for a library card.

How to check if you're already registered:

If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, check first on the Secretary of State's website and log into your My Voter Page. Here you'll be able to check your voter registration staus and review your registration information online with Cobb County. Make sure to do this if you've recently moved and changed your address.

The last day to register to vote for Georgia's 2022 midterm elections is by Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Where do I go to vote?

During early voting, you can vote at any location. Cobb County will list wait times on its website.

On Election Day on Nov. 8, you must vote at your assigned precinct polling location.

Cobb County said it can't count a provisional ballot cast in the wrong precinct unless it's cast after 5 p.m. You will have to sign a sworn statement saying that you could not get to your correct location before the polls close.

What do I need to vote?

When you head to the polls, you'll need one of the forms of ID below to cast your ballot:

A Georgia driver’s license that's issued by the appropriate state agency.

A valid identification card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Georgia.

A valid U.S. passport.

A valid employee identification card with your photo issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government in the state or any county municipality.

A valid U.S. military ID with your photo.

A valid tribal identification card with your photo.

Anyone who registered for the first time in Georgia by mail and didn't provide an ID at the time, can provide one of the six photo IDs (listed above) and one of the following forms of identification below:

A copy of a current utility bill

A bank statement

A government check

A paycheck

Other government documents with your name and address

The State of Georgia offers a free voter identification card if you don't have one of the six acceptable forms of photo ID. The voter ID card can be issued at any county registrar's office or Department of Driver Services Office.

To get one, you will need to provide:

A photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document with your full legal name and date of birth.

Document with your date of birth

Evidence that you're a registered voter

Document with your name and residential address

What's on my ballot?

Cobb County voters can find a sample ballot at the county's election website online here. For a personal sample ballot, you will need to log into your My Voter Page.

A write-in option is also available for the following positions:

Solicitor General

Courtney Martin Brubaker Republican

Makia Metzger Democrat

County Commission District 1

Keli Gambrill (Incumbent) Republican

County Commission District 3

Christine Triebsch Democrat

Board of Education District 2

Board of Education District 4

David Chastain (Incumbent) Republican

Catherine Pozniak Democrat

Board of Education District 6

Cobb County Soil and Water Conservation District

Fred Wood Snell III (Incumbent)

John I. Loyd

Kennesaw City Council Post 1

Jason Acree

David Blinkhorn

Daniel Bowie

Lynette Burnette

Mableton cityhood question

If you live in Mableton, you will be asked the following question to determine whether to incorporate as the City of Mableton. You will need to only vote yes or no.

Shall the Act incorporating the City of Mableton in Cobb County, imposing term limits, prohibiting conflicts of interest, and creating community improvement districts be approved?