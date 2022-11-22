Cobb County to recertify election results after Kennesaw memory card mishap, recount

It's been almost a week since election officials said a memory card mishap caused a mistake in the results.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

Cobb County officials announced a special meeting will be held Wednesday to recertify the results in the Kennesaw City Council Seat 1.

It's been almost a week since officials said a memory card mishap caused a mistake in the results, which was followed by a recount over the weekend. Officials said the memory card had not been uploaded correctly and it was discovered in the Kennesaw area while workers prepared for the risk-limiting audit.

Candidate Madelyn Orochena, said in a Facebook post she would file a complaint with the Secretary of State on the results after the mishap. Following the election, Orochena took to social media announcing her win, but then later learned of the issue which changed the outcome of the race.

The results following the mishap reflected that her opponent, Lynette Burnette, was the winner.

Related Articles Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

The weekend recount, which also confirmed Burnette as the winner, continued into Monday morning, according to officials. The Cobb County officials said Tuesday in their news release that "the recount changed the results by a few votes but did not change the winner of the race."

Officials said the recertification "was necessary" after the recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.