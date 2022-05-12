What Cobb County voters should know about the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot | Senate runoff

Most absentee voters might not be familiar with the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot. Here is how you complete the form.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After a Cobb County judge extended the deadline for more than 3,400 voters, those individuals can now mail back their completed ballot and it doesn't need to arrive at the county's elections office until Dec. 9, if it is postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Previously, all absentee ballots needed to be mailed with enough time to arrive at the county election office by 7 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Affected voters, who were issued but still haven't received their ballot, can use the Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot.

The FWAB includes one page where you will write your personal information that is on file with the Cobb County Elections Office. The next page is the ballot, where you will write in your vote for Sen. Raphael Warnock or Herschel Walker.

Then, you will take two envelopes. Label the first security envelope, place your completed ballot inside and seal the envelope. Next, take that envelope and the paperwork you completed with your personal information and place those items in the second envelope.

Here you can find a template to use when addressing your envelope, which will cover your postage if you're mailing your ballot from within the U.S.

You will address this to:

Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration

P.O. Box 649

Marietta, GA 30061-0649

If you use an FWAB – your envelope must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Dec. 6.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill extended the deadline after she found the county failed to send out ballots to the affected voters on time.

Voters still have the option to drop off their ballot in person at the county's Main Elections Office at 995 Roswell St., NE, Marietta, GA 30060.

The office is open Monday until 6 p.m. and will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.