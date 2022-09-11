Cobb County to hold virtual learning day during Senate runoff Election Day

Students will spend that Tuesday on CTLS.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County public schools will host a virtual learning day for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff Election Day.

The school district announced students would learn through the Cobb Teaching and Learning System on Dec. 6 due to the statewide election. District leaders said the move was to help accommodate procedures as the election directly impacts several school buildings.

"For staff, December 6th's schedule and expectations will be identical to Election Day, Tuesday, November 8," a news release from the district reads.

Neither Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock nor Herschel Walker cleared the 50% + 1 threshold to earn a seat in the U.S. Senate, triggering a runoff election. This means Georgia voters will have to head to the polls once again to sound off who they want to represent them in the nation's capital.

