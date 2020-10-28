Cobb County officials move Kennesaw voting precinct

The precinct is being moved due to issues with the facility at the previous location.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County election officials announced Wednesday that voters at the Kennesaw 1A precinct will be directed to vote at a new location.

"Precinct Kennesaw 1A has been moved FROM Influencers Church, 1455 Ben King Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30144 TO Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 North Main St., Kennesaw," the county announced.

The precinct is being moved due to issues with the facility at the previous location, according to the county, though officials didn't elaborate on what specific type of issues forced the change.

How to find out where to go on Election Day

Before you go to the polls on Election Day, it is important to double-check where you need to go. Last-minute changes can happen without notice, for a myriad of reasons - from power issues to parking problems to things that are completely unforeseen.

Fortunately, the Georgia Secretary of State's office makes it easy to determine where you need to go.

If you're a registered voter in Georgia, your can pull up your information easily through the My Voter Page portal on the Secretary of State's website.

Once there, you just have to put in your first initial, last name, scroll down to the county you're registered in, and add your birth date.

Once you log in, you should see four boxes. The top right box should say "Polling Place for State, County, and Municipal Elections."

And that's that! It'll tell you the location's address, what time it's open and even has a link to directions on Google Maps.

Why is it important to vote at the right precinct?

If you go to the wrong site, according to the Secretary of State's Office, your full vote may not count.

"If you were eligible to vote but voted in the wrong precinct, only the votes for candidates for which you were entitled to vote will be counted, and you will be notified in writing that your ballot was partially counted for your correct precinct," guidance from the Secretary of State's Office says.

Some counties may even try to send you to the right location, or make you use a provisional ballot. If you vote with a provisional ballot in Georgia, you have to go to your county elections office within three days of voting and make sure the ballot is fully approved (this also applies for other issues that may require a provisional ballot, such as if you forgot your ID).

In a conference call this week, Fulton County Elections Director Rick Barron said if you vote provisionally, it can take three times longer to process.