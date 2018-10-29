MARIETTA, Ga. -- After more than two weeks of waits of up to three or four hours for early voting in Cobb County in two locations, more offices will open on Monday.

For the first week of early voting, only the main office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta provided early voting for Cobb voters. Beginning the following weekend, a second location at the Jim R. Miller Park opened.

The Cobb County Board of Elections had always planned to open additional voting locations the final week of early voting, according to director Janine Eveler.

"Normally, in a midterm election, we don't have this many locations open. So we are seeing a great deal of turnout for this election that we wouldn't see in a mid-term," Eveler said when asked about wait times. "Our normal mid-term policy to only open four locations -- so we had already planned to have a lot more capacity."

Thousands went to cast their ballot for early voting in the November midterm election.

Nine other locations around the county opened Monday morning for the final week of early voting, bringing the total to 11.

Main Office

736 Whitlock Ave.

Marietta 30064-4663

Jim R Miller Park Event Center

2245 Callaway Rd

Marietta, GA 30008

East Cobb Government Service Center

4400 Lower Roswell Rd.

Marietta, GA 30068

North Cobb Senior Center

3900 S Main St

Acworth, GA 30101

South Cobb Community Center

620 Lions Club Dr.

Mableton, GA 30126

Ward Recreation Center

4845 Dallas Highway

Powder Springs, GA 30127

Noonday Baptist Church

4120 Canton Rd

Marietta, GA 30066

East Cobb Senior Center

3332 Sandy Plains Rd

Marietta, GA 30066

Windy Hill Community Center

1885 Roswell St SE

Smyrna, GA 30080

South Cobb Recreation Center

875 Riverside Parkway

Austell, GA 30168

Powder Springs Library

4181 Atlanta St

Powder Springs, GA 30127

Hours at most locations are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The lone exception is at the Main Office on Whitlock Avenue, which is only open until 5 p.m. each day. The final day of early voting is Friday, Nov. 2. If you do not vote early, you will have to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Voters who want to vote early can use any location around the county, regardless of where their home precinct is. However, if you wait until election day to vote, you will have to vote in the home precinct that you are assigned.

Key Georgia Election Dates for the 2018 General Election Cycle:

Nov. 2 - Last day for a registrar to issue or mail absentee ballots for the November General Election & last day for early voting

Nov. 6 - November General Election

What you will need when you go vote

When a voter comes to a polling place -- whether for advance voting or on election day -- they need to present one of several forms of government-issued identification:

Any valid state or federal issued photo ID -- including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).

A Georgia Driver's License -- even if it's expired.

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department agency or entity of the US Government, state of Georgia or any county, municipality, board, authority or any other entity of the state.

Valid US passport ID.

Valid US military photo ID.

Valid tribal photo ID.

If you have any questions, call the Secretary of State's Elections Division at 404-656-2871 weekdays from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:

Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections

Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections

Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp

Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store

