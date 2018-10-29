MARIETTA, Ga. -- After more than two weeks of waits of up to three or four hours for early voting in Cobb County in two locations, more offices will open on Monday.
For the first week of early voting, only the main office on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta provided early voting for Cobb voters. Beginning the following weekend, a second location at the Jim R. Miller Park opened.
The Cobb County Board of Elections had always planned to open additional voting locations the final week of early voting, according to director Janine Eveler.
"Normally, in a midterm election, we don't have this many locations open. So we are seeing a great deal of turnout for this election that we wouldn't see in a mid-term," Eveler said when asked about wait times. "Our normal mid-term policy to only open four locations -- so we had already planned to have a lot more capacity."
Nine other locations around the county opened Monday morning for the final week of early voting, bringing the total to 11.
Main Office
736 Whitlock Ave.
Marietta 30064-4663
Jim R Miller Park Event Center
2245 Callaway Rd
Marietta, GA 30008
East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd.
Marietta, GA 30068
North Cobb Senior Center
3900 S Main St
Acworth, GA 30101
South Cobb Community Center
620 Lions Club Dr.
Mableton, GA 30126
Ward Recreation Center
4845 Dallas Highway
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Noonday Baptist Church
4120 Canton Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
East Cobb Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
South Cobb Recreation Center
875 Riverside Parkway
Austell, GA 30168
Powder Springs Library
4181 Atlanta St
Powder Springs, GA 30127
Hours at most locations are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The lone exception is at the Main Office on Whitlock Avenue, which is only open until 5 p.m. each day. The final day of early voting is Friday, Nov. 2. If you do not vote early, you will have to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Voters who want to vote early can use any location around the county, regardless of where their home precinct is. However, if you wait until election day to vote, you will have to vote in the home precinct that you are assigned.
Key Georgia Election Dates for the 2018 General Election Cycle:
Nov. 2 - Last day for a registrar to issue or mail absentee ballots for the November General Election & last day for early voting
Nov. 6 - November General Election
What you will need when you go vote
When a voter comes to a polling place -- whether for advance voting or on election day -- they need to present one of several forms of government-issued identification:
- Any valid state or federal issued photo ID -- including a free ID card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).
- A Georgia Driver's License -- even if it's expired.
- Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department agency or entity of the US Government, state of Georgia or any county, municipality, board, authority or any other entity of the state.
- Valid US passport ID.
- Valid US military photo ID.
- Valid tribal photo ID.
If you have any questions, call the Secretary of State's Elections Division at 404-656-2871 weekdays from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m.
Here are helpful links for Georgia Voters:
Register to vote online: sos.ga.gov/elections
Change voter registration address: sos.ga.gov/elections
Check registration status: www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
Election offices by county: http://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp
Ga Votes App: Apple or Android app store