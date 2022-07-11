Consent order will allow Cobb voters who weren't mailed ballots to have them counted after Election Day

Cobb County announced over the weekend that more than 1,000 absentee by mail ballots had never been sent out to voters who requested them.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A consent order issued by a judge on Monday will allow certain voters who never received their absentee ballot in Cobb County to have their votes counted, even if they arrive after Election Day.

According to Georgia election law, absentee-by-mail ballots must be received by the time polls close on Election Day. This consent order will change that for the more than 1,000 Cobb County voters who never received their ballots.

For those voters, simply having their ballot postmarked and out in the mail by Nov. 8 will be sufficient, so long as it does arrive by Nov. 14 - which is the day before counties must certify their election results for the state.

After announcing over the weekend that the ballots were never mailed as a result of "human error," Cobb said it was overnighting ballots to 83 out-of-state voters (with included pre-paid overnight return postage) and had already overnighted 194 ballots to out-of-state voters.

It was not clear if all those voters would in fact receive ballots and be able to send them in on time before polls close Tuesday. The consent order will now give them additional time.

County officials said the extended receipt date will apply to all 1,046 voters who were affected. However they will only be overnight mailing new ballots to 451 voters, after identifying people who went ahead and voted in person or were already sent replacement absentee ballots because they had been requested.

The county said additional details about the consent order would be provided at a 3 p.m. press conference on Monday, including a potential option to allow voters to drop off their ballots at election offices in other Georgia counties.

After the announcement about the unmailed ballots, the ACLU announced it was filing a lawsuit to obtain the Nov. 14 deadline for the 1,046 voters.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.