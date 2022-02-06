Cobb Board of Elections to hear voter challenge this month

A special meeting of the board will be held on Monday, June 13.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County's Board of Elections & Registration will hear a voter challenge this month, the county announced Thursday.

A special meeting of the board is set for Monday, June 13 at 3 p.m.

According to a county spokesperson, a party is bringing the challenge against five people currently registered to vote in North Carolina who on the voter rolls in Cobb.

Usually these are voters who moved away from Georgia but did not remove their names from the rolls in this state, and usually haven't been recorded voting in Georgia since, the spokesperson said.

Individual challenges to individual voters are permitted under §21-2-230(a) of the Georgia Code. The law stipulates that:

If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state



If a person removes to another state with the intention of remaining there an indefinite time and making such state such person's place of residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state, notwithstanding that such person may intend to return at some indefinite future period.

§21-2-217 of the Georgia Code, "Rules for determining residence," lay out in detail how one may lose or gain residency in the state. §21-2-217 (9) does allow that "the fact of removal without the intention," is not enough to determine a person has lost residency, indicating each voter's intent may need to be established.

