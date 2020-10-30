Remnants of Zeta force emergency poll location change in Cobb County

The church where voters would have gone in one precinct was damaged, forcing a change of location just five days before Election Day.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Storms that have already left damage, death, and power outages across parts of Georgia are now having an impact, for some, on the election process.

Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt announced on Friday afternoon that, so far, one polling place in the county is being moved ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Voters in the Elizabeth 05 Precinct would have originally voted at Sandy Plains Baptist Church on Sandy Plains Road on Election Day. However, damage, including a snapped steeple, will mean the church won't be used for a polling place next week.

Voters in the area will now be casting their ballots at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 2922 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066.

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration said that the change was due to storm damage at the previous facility in East Cobb. The church announced the damage on Facebook along with a picture of the steeple hanging at a 90-degree angle, but added that it was aware of no one in or around the church being hurt.

The news comes after Tropical Storm Zeta moved through Georgia, dropping trees and bringing rain throughout the region - and just five days before the election that will decide the next president and two Georgia senators.