Runoff race set for next Tuesday for Cobb state House district seat

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in a Cobb County state House district will head to the polls once again to decide who will hold a seat vacated by a longtime state legislator.

The runoff race between Republican ambulance company executive Devan Seabaugh of Marietta and Democrat artist and educator Priscilla Smith of Kennesaw will take place on Tuesday, July 13.

In the special election last month, neither one of the candidates earned enough votes to be declared the winner. The election was held to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Republican state Rep. Bert Reeves. Reeves left for a job at Georgia Tech.

Three other candidates finished further behind in the race.

State House District 34 stretches from north of Marietta up to and including much of the city of Kennesaw.